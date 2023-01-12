A cyberattack targeting a third-party data storage system for the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court has shut down the office's public records search for almost two weeks.
"It’s been a miserable two weeks," said Jason Harris, Livingston Parish clerk of court. “It’s very, very frustrating but it’s 100% out of our hands.”
The office uses a software system from Cott Systems, based in Columbus, Ohio, to host their data off-site, in the cloud, on multiple servers, Harris said. Livingston has worked with the company, which hosts systems across 21 states, for over a decade.
On Christmas, Cott received a notification someone may have breached their system, Harris said. The company quickly shut the server down on purpose so information would not be compromised; it was not immediately clear to the company how far the hacker or hackers had penetrated the system.
A header on the company's website said Thursday that "Cott Systems is currently experiencing technical difficulties."
Cott notified the federal government, and the FBI and Homeland Security got involved, Harris said. Two forensic information technology companies also started working on the system.
"We were getting daily updates through the week after Christmas and into the new year," Harris said. "It looked good that none of our data was compromised, which was great."
Harris explained that the outage simply affects the public records search function on the clerk's website; the website itself remains up and running.
The public records search function briefly went live again on Jan. 4 for the the day. Harris said his team was in "catch-up mode" trying to handle the filings and recordings submitted since Dec. 26. However, the next day Cott shut the search function back down again for "various reasons," Harris said.
As of Cott's most recent update, Harris said there was no indication any of Livingston Parish's data had been compromised or affected. He emphasized that the local server for the clerk's office was not impacted by the cyberattack.
“Our local data, our local email, our local phones, our local internet, our local drives — that is our local server and never went down," he said. "It’s completely separate from the hosted data out of state.”
"In a nutshell, we put procedures in place to work as best we can, and contact the local title company, real estate community as best we can. If they need data, if they need to research something, our website is totally down, and we’re totally down."
He added that his understanding is there are crews working 24 hours a day to go through tens of millions of files to address the breach. At the clerk's office, Harris said he has employees "ready to work overtime" and through the holiday weekend if the system goes back up to have everything in place by Tuesday.
He also urged people to call the office directly if they need help and employees will do their best to address the issue.
“We are doing everything we can," he said. “We’re down too. It’s not like the public can’t get to it and we can. We still want people to call us if they really need something. We take it on a case-by-case basis.”
Harris said that the longest the public records search had ever been down was one day in his seven years as clerk. He added that officials are "looking at other options in the future."
“It’s really just crippled us. We’ve been on several conference calls and they give us a daily update,” Harris said. "The last update at 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon was the most promising."