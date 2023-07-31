The district attorney is asking a judge to restrict access to court documents in the high-profile Madison Brooks case, arguing an attorney for one of the defendants gave information to a local TV station in an attempt to influence the case.
But the attorney says he released the documents in response to a Fox Nation series on the case, which he said portrayed his client in a negative light and required a public response.
Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU sophomore, was fatally hit by a vehicle in January. Before her death, she was raped in a car after a night of drinking at the now-closed Reggie's bar in Tigerland, according to prosecutors.
Four people were arrested: Desmond Carter, 17, and Kaivon Washington, 19, who are accused of raping Brooks, and Casen Carver, 19, and Everett Lee, 29, are accused of sitting in the front seat while it happened; court documents indicate Lee was arrested, but has not yet been charged.
Last week, WBRZ published a report citing documents from the Brooks case that indicated an autopsy found no internal DNA from the suspects, though it did find unspecified genetic material from one of them on her genital area. The report questioned whether prosecutors' case was "flawed."
In his motion to restrict access to the documents, District Attorney Hillar Moore identified Joe Long, an attorney representing Carver, as the person who "leaked" screenshots of the documents — a DNA report, autopsy report and an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office police report — to WBRZ. The motion says access to the documents was limited and the DA's office was able to track the documents back to Long.
Prosecutors have revoked access to the discovery files and Moore is asking District Judge Gail Horne Ray, who is presiding over the cases, to "restrict disclosure" of records in the case. He wants a lockdown on evidence until the judge grants a protective order that bars unauthorized parties from accessing the court documents.
The motion currently would apply only to Carver's case, but Moore said he anticipates a discussion in court of whether it would apply to other defendants as well.
Moore fumed over piecemeal release of portions of the state's evidence against the defendants. In the motion, he said it was "done with the intention and knowledge" and that it had a likelihood of "materially prejudicing" the case.
Long said he's made no secret to prosecutors that he released the DNA evidence and autopsy reports in "direct response" to a Nancy Grace report, Left for Dead: The Case of Madison Brooks. The multi-episode report chronicling the case began airing on the Fox Nation streaming platform on July 17 and featured interviews from Brooks' mother, Ashley Baustert, and her attorney, Kerry J. Miller.
Long called the series a "national hit piece." He said there was no protective order in place at the time barring him from disclosing the information, and argued attorney ethics allowed him to respond publicly to protect his client.
"My sharing information with the media was a direct response to the adverse publicity that was put out by Brooks' mother and their civil lawyer," he said. "The Rules of Professional Conduct allow me to respond and that's why I did that."
This story has been updated to more accurately describe what the district attorney is asking a judge to do.