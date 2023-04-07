A teenager accused of raping one of his preteen neighbors at gunpoint was released from jail on a reduced bail without the victim’s family being notified, prosecutors said — and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office said it only learned about his release a week later.
Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office is scrambling to get De’Aundre Cox back behind bars.
In a motion to get Cox’s original bail reinstated, prosecutors say Judge Gail Horne Ray should have given them a chance to make their case before cutting Cox’s bail.
“We believe that the law is real clear that we should be given an opportunity to be heard on the bond,” Moore said. “We need the victim protected, particularly in this case where the victim lives very close to the defendant.”
Ray declined to comment, citing Louisiana procedural rules of conduct that prohibit judges from speaking publicly outside the courtroom on pending cases over which they preside.
The victim’s mother, who asked not to be identified for fear of publicly identifying her daughter, said she was blindsided by Cox’s release. She said his relatives have tried to intimidate the girl since he got out of jail.
“This is not right,” the mother said. “If I have to fight for my child, I’m going to fight for her. She’s looking over her shoulder. It’s just not right, and I can’t let it go down like that.”
Police took Cox into custody Jan. 3, three weeks before his 18th birthday, on two counts of aggravated first-degree rape. The victim in the case is a now-teenage girl who lives near his family’s home in the Park Forest neighborhood.
According to an arrest affidavit, Baton Rouge police began investigating the allegations against Cox in November after the victim’s mother reported him.
The victim was 12 when the sexual abuse began in November 2021. Cox was listed in reports as a neighbor and acquaintance of the victim. She told officers she was playing with him in the yard when he suggested they go to his house. Once there, Cox asked her if she “wanted to play a game.”
The girl told investigators that he then put a gun on the table and threatened to kill her older brother. He led her into a bedroom, where he locked the door and raped her, the affidavit alleges.
The victim described a second incident that happened later in the month. She said Cox confronted her as she was standing near a gate outside her house and showed her a gun in his waistband. He lured her back to his house, this time threatening to kill her older brother as well as her mother, and raped her again, the girl told police.
The abuse didn’t come to light until a year later, when the victim’s brother, who was friends with Cox at the time, was using Cox's phone to play music and came across a video of Cox forcing the girl to perform sex acts, the affidavit states. The brother went home and told his mother about the video, and she called police.
The victim also told officers about videos Cox’s grandmother played for her, which she said showed Cox engaged in sex acts with other girls, the report indicated. It was not clear if Cox is being investigated or was charged in connection with any other rape allegations.
Cox was arrested as a minor, but East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney found probable cause for the rape charges after a Feb. 9 hearing with the defendant and his lawyer. The judge transferred the case to the 19th Judicial District Court for Cox to be tried as an adult.
He remained in custody at the parish Juvenile Detention Center until March 9, when Ray signed the transfer order, and he was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
On March 13, Cox had his first appearance before the judge, who set his bail at $300,000. Four days later, Ray reduced the bail for both counts to $50,000 apiece, according to court records.
It’s not clear what prompted the change. Cox’s attorney requested a hearing for bail reduction on March 16, but that motion wasn’t filed into the court record until March 21, four days after Cox’s release.
Cox’s attorney, Thomas D’Amico, did not immediately respond to calls and emails for comment Thursday.
It isn’t unusual for judges to adjust bail amounts as criminal case progress through the legal process. But Moore said his office typically gets a phone call or is notified some other way before a bail is changed.
In Cox’s case, prosecutors were not afforded a chance to make an argument before the judge’s decision, Moore said. Consequently, Cox was free for seven days before the District Attorney’s Office notified the victim’s family that Cox was back on the streets, living nearby.
“I just don’t know what happened and why the bond was changed because there’s nothing in the public record or anything that we know of that would have led to a change at all,” Moore said. “We really are confused as to how this bond was reduced without notice to the state and an opportunity for us to be heard on behalf of the victim. And we are concerned as to what happened and how it happened.”
Cox was released on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Ray set a 9 p.m. curfew, and ordered Cox to complete a mental health evaluation, undergo random drug testing for 120 days and possess no firearms, according to the amended bail order. The judge also issued a protective order requiring Cox to stay at least 100 feet from the victim’s residence and have no contact with her himself or through third parties.
The victim’s mother said the girl refused to go to school for three days last month because Cox’s grandmother threatened her as she walked home from school. The mother said she has contacted the Judiciary Committee of Louisiana and plans to file a complaint against Ray.
“My whole thing is, why didn’t they let me know? We could’ve changed up, because these people have already threatened me,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I live in fear, … I live in fear, honestly.”
A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Ray’s courtroom for prosecutors to present their objections to the recent bail order.