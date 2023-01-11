A man accused of killing five people in 2019, including his parents, pleaded guilty to all five murders in twin proceedings Wednesday in neighboring parishes and has been given five life sentences.
The plea agreements reached with prosecutors in Livingston and Ascension parishes allows Dakota Theriot to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life without parole.
Theriot, 24, pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend, her brother and her father. Authorities have said Theriot was living with the family of Summer Ernest, 20, in a trailer outside Walker when he shot and killed her, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Billy Ernest, 43.
Relatives of the family said Summer Ernest had recently started dating Theriot, who moved in with the family weeks before the killings because his parents had kicked him out.
Following the murders, he took her father's truck to Ascension Parish, where he shot his parents, Keith, 50, and Elizabeth Theriot, 50, prosecutors said. He then fled to his grandmother's home in Virginia and was later captured by local authorities.
In a hearing Wednesday afternoon before 23rd Judicial District Judge Jason Verdigets in Gonzales, Theriot admitted to shooting his parents on Jan. 26, 2019.
The five life sentences will be served all at the same time, or concurrently, meaning if any one conviction were to get thrown out in the future, Theriot would still have additional life sentences to serve.
The Ernest family who sat at the hearing dressed in blue shirts bearing the phrase, “God’s Justice for Billy, Summer & Tanner” between two angel wings. Four family members — Summer and Tanner Ernest’s stepbrother, grandmother, aunt and mother — each offered victim impact statements before Theriot’s sentencing.
Crystal DeYoung, Billy Ernest’s sister, said the family were “walking zombies” after the attack, unable to eat or sleep for a long period after. They now release balloons at the tombstones of each victim on their birthdays.
“Our lives will never be the same with three parts of our hearts taken,” DeYoung told the judge.
Theriot had previously pleaded not guilty in the Livingston Parish Court, leading prosecutors to say they would seek the death penalty for the man.
Theriot's trial was delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his psychiatric history with schizophrenia, according to 21st District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Perrilloux said his office was pleased with the plea because death penalty cases involve “endless litigation,” often without actually seeing an execution occur.
“I think the victims’ family rightly recognized that and was interested in a good part to bring this to a conclusion,” Perrilloux said. “The life sentence ensures he is going to spend his natural life in prison.”
Ernest family members said after the hearing they’d celebrate the outcome by placing a rose on each of the victim’s graves.
“I hated him for four years, and I finally feel released,” said DeYoung. “I feel that he can ask God into his life and God can forgive him too. I definitely felt a release today. I feel good.”
In Ascension, Theriot’s case had been waiting on determination of his competency to stand trial.
In mid-December, in an agreement with attorneys on both sides and after a review by a panel of mental health professionals, Verdigets ruled that Theriot does have schizophrenia but could stand trial. The 23rd Judicial District judge found Theriot’s court case could proceed as long as he receives proper and current treatment.
In early November, Theriot’s attorneys had previously argued that their client couldn’t stand trial because he was still suffering from paranoid delusions from his schizophrenia, despite treatment in a state prison.
Between 2014 and 2017, law enforcement also had involuntarily committed him on four different occasions to mental health facilities following major episodes. Theriot’s symptoms in those episodes included having visual hallucinations and hearing voices, court papers say.
Perrilloux said Theriot’s motive behind the murders were likely influenced by his schizophrenia. He said Theriot believed he was being abused by the Ernests despite there being no factual evidence to support the claim.
Before the plea in Ascension, Veridgets allowed capital defense attorney Elliott Brown to enter a letter from Theriot's victims into the record.
At the request of the victims, the letter was filed under seal, or not within the public view.
Verdigets read the letter and accepted it into the record.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys in Ascension declined to comment after the guilty plea and sentence was handed down by Judge Verdigets.
This is a developing story.