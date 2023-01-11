A man accused of killing five people in 2019, including his parents, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to three of the murders in Livingston Parish.
He will receive three life sentences without parole and avoid the death penalty.
Dakota Theriot, 24, pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend, her brother and her father. Authorities have said Theriot was living with the family of Summer Ernest, 20, in a trailer outside Walker when he shot and killed her, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Billy Ernest, 43.
Relatives of the family said Summer Ernest had recently started dating Theriot, who moved in with the family weeks before the killings because his parents had kicked him out.
Following the murders, he took her father's truck to Ascension Parish, where he allegedly shot his parents, Keith, 50, and Elizabeth Theriot, 50, prosecutors said. He then fled to his grandmother's home in Virginia and was later captured by local authorities.
Theriot had previously pleaded not guilty in the Livingston Parish Court, leading prosecutors to say they would seek the death penalty for the man.
Theriot's trial was delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Theriot is also scheduled to appear in Ascension Parish Wednesday afternoon for the murders of his parents. He’s expected to appear before Judge Jason Verdigets about 1:30 p.m. in Gonzales to enter another guilty plea to charges in the parish.
Theriot faces two counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 slayings of his parents.
In Ascension, Theriot’s case had been waiting on determination of his competency to stand trial.
In mid-December, in an agreement with attorneys on both sides and after a review by a panel of mental health professionals, Verdigets ruled that Theriot does have schizophrenia but could stand trial. The 23rd Judicial District judge found Theriot’s court case could proceed as long as he receives proper and current treatment.
In early November, Theriot’s attorneys had previously argued that their client couldn’t stand trial because he was still suffering from paranoid delusions from his schizophrenia, despite treatment in a state prison.
Between 2014 and 2017, law enforcement also had involuntarily committed him on four different occasions to mental health facilities following major episodes. Theriot’s symptoms in those episodes included having visual hallucinations and hearing voices, court papers say.
This is a developing story.