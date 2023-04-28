A Baton Rouge man who gunned down a former roommate weeks after the victim welcomed him to live in his home was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week.
Harry Nelson, 50, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 18, 2020, slaying of Zirandall Turner. He faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted on the original indictment.
During a hearing Monday inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Nelson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder, court records show.
District Court Judge Brad Myers remanded him to prison for the next three decades with credit for time already served awaiting trial.
Nelson was fresh out of a nursing home when he moved into the victim’s Jefferson Avenue residence. He continually threatened to shoot Turner in the week leading up to the fatal episode, saying he was going to “put him to sleep,” according to an arrest report.
A witness told investigators the men had been arguing for hours the night of the shooting when an unidentified man gave Nelson a gun. He stood up as Turner was sitting in a chair and told the victim “he would rather shoot him instead of someone else,” reports state.
He then shot the victim 10 times, according to an autopsy report. The 44-year-old Turner died at the scene.