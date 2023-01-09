The repercussions of a weekend dog attack that left a 7-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish girl dead continued to play out Monday.
While family members, classmates, schoolteachers and other loved ones mourned the loss of Sadie Davila, the owner of the pit bull terrier that killed her battled to get out of jail.
Sadie, a first grader at Woodlawn Elementary, was attacked by an unleashed pit bull Friday as she played outside a family member's home on Kendalwood Road. Erick Chinchilla Lopez, 20, was arrested on a count of negligent homicide this weekend as a result of the mauling. He made an initial appearance in court Monday, where a judge set his bond at $7,500.
The rural neighborhood where Lopez lives, and where little Sadie died, is made up of a series of wide lots along a bend in the Amite River overhung by towering trees. Occasional passing cars and what sounded like barking dogs broke the silence Monday morning. Runners came and went from the entrance to BREC's Kendalwood Conservation area.
The park agency has never had complaints about dogs running loose at that particular location, said Cheryl Michelet, a BREC spokesperson.
One neighbor who declined to give her name said many residents along the road have dogs, and the area has often had problems in the past with the animals running loose. But an escaped pet had never caused the carnage reported on Friday, she said, and the tight-knit area has been left shaken.
Medical examiners ruled the child's death accidental, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark announced in a statement Monday afternoon that revealed the preliminary autopsy results. He said Sadie died from a combination of blunt and sharp force injuries from the dog attack.
“My sincere condolences are extended to Sadie’s family and friends,” the coroner said in the statement.
The vicious attack rattled several community leaders, who released somber statements over the weekend eulogizing Sadie. East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse notified parents through an email in which he described the incident as "devastating to our entire school community."
Sadie suffered numerous bites to her face and skull during the mauling, medical staff that treated her at the hospital told detectives. One of the child's relatives hit the pit bull terrier with a cane after it began attacking her, but that was not enough to stop the dog, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said. Sadie was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries and died there hours later.
Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Crifasi formally set Lopez’s bond at $7,500 during an initial appearance Monday. The judge noted that Lopez had no previous criminal record and he has consistently held a full-time job. Crifasi mulled the bond order, which he discussed with East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office prosecutors and Sheriff’s Office investigators over the weekend. Authorities raised no objections to the bail amount.
“I think everybody recognizes that this is just a terrible situation,” said Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta, who represented Lopez in court Monday.
Three of Lopez’s family members sat cloistered in the courtroom and left immediately afterward to bail him out, according to Lagattuta, who said she expected Lopez to be processed out of jail by Monday night.
East Baton Rouge Parish Prison online booking records showed he remained behind bars Monday evening.
Lopez lived in a mobile home about 150 yards from the house where Sadie was attacked. He told investigators he wasn't home during the incident and that he regularly allowed the dog to roam the neighborhood unrestrained, his arrest affidavit indicates.
Crifasi ordered him to move out of the Kendalwood Road trailer park once he’s released from jail, and reside at a different address. Lopez must also abide by a curfew, refrain from contacting Sadie’s immediate family and he can’t own any pets, according to the judge’s bond order.
“It’s a tragedy for everybody and just very sad,” Lagattuta said outside the courtroom Monday. “Everybody’s devastated. That poor little girl.”
“I don’t know what caused it,” she added. “I don’t think anyone knows why this happened yet.”