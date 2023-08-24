An appeals court threw out the conviction and death sentence for a man accused of killing two people, saying his attorney failed to present crucial evidence at trial that may have raised doubts about his guilt.
Now Jarrell Neal could get a new trial — or be released from prison.
Neal was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the March 1998 shooting deaths of Fergus Robinson and Greg Vickers. Prosecutors claimed Neal was one of two intruders who entered a Metairie home to collect an overdue drug debt from a former resident of the house, identifying him as the "one killer" during the shooting spree.
In addition to firing the shots that killed Robinson and Vickers, prosecutors alleged Neal also shot and injured a third person in the home and wounded a pregnant next-door neighbor.
During a pursuit, authorities accused Neal of leaning out of the window of the getaway car and shooting at responding sheriff's deputies. Neal, his older brother Zannie Neal, and his uncle Arthur Darby were all co-defendants in the shootings.
Darby, who prosecutors labeled the driver of the getaway car, testified against Neal at trial; no witnesses other than Darby could identify Neal as the shooter, according to the appeals court's ruling. The single eyewitness to the shootings in the home only saw one intruder, who matched the physical profile and description of Darby, not Neal.
In exchange for his testimony, Darby pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accepted a sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling vacating the conviction and sentence, citing ineffective counsel by Neal's trial attorney. The court found that the jury never heard evidence that may have impeached Darby's credibility — the core of prosecutors' case — and pointed to other co-defendants as the possible shooter.
Neal claimed his attorney failed to present three key items of evidence at trial:
- A report showing the possible presence of blood on Darby's shoes from the night of the shooting.
- Forensic evidence that revealed a bloody footprint at the scene was not from Neal's shoes — but could not exclude his brother's as a match.
- A statement Darby made about the shooting that didn't match up with his later testimony.
The state argued that Neal’s counsel acted “strategically” by omitting the pieces of evidence — an argument the Fifth Circuit found unconvincing.
In its opinion, the Fifth Circuit points to a sworn declaration from Neal’s trial counsel that he “did not review the physical or forensic evidence in the case, and…did not use any experts in preparation for the trial.”
Had the pieces of evidence been introduced, the trial counsel could have shown the forensic evidence “arguably tied both [co-defendants]" to the scene of the shooting, casting doubt on Neal’s role, the opinion says. The shoeprint report would have provided “objective, scientific evidence” for the jury to consider regarding who actually entered the house.
Darby’s inconsistent statements would have impeached his credibility as the state's primary witness, the court also found.
“We agree with Neal that the declaration is clear and convincing evidence that the failure to conduct a proper investigation and utilize the forensic reports was not strategic,” the opinion says.
The Fifth Circuit upheld the district court's ruling, which ordered the state to retry or release Neal within 120 days of its judgment.
The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office declined Thursday afternoon to comment on an open case.
In a statement, Cecelia Kappel, executive director of the Capital Appeals Project and Neal's attorney, called Neal's case "emblematic of the serious issues inherent in Louisiana’s death penalty system."
"He was a young Black man, barely 21, prosecuted during a time when Jefferson Parish was a hotbed for the death penalty," she said. "He was represented by a single, woefully unprepared lawyer who waived opening statement and admitted he did no preparation for this capital trial. And the jury that convicted Mr. Neal and sentenced him to death never heard critical DNA evidence pointing to his co-defendant, who testified as a state’s witness, as the shooter."
Kappel added that, since he was incarcerated on death row, Neal has earned his paralegal certificate and completed mentorship training. A bond motion for Neal has also been filed in the case.
Debra Neal, Jarrell's mother, was in tears following the Wednesday afternoon release of the Fifth Circuit opinion.
"It’s been so much. But I’m really thankful to Jehovah because even though all these things happened, it’s like a peace," she said. "We never gave up hope. And that’s the thing. We kept our faith and our hope over all these years."
Jarrell Neal is also one of 56 people on death row who recently submitted clemency petitions asking the governor to commute their sentences to life in prison.
Neal has been scheduled for a clemency hearing on Nov. 13. It was not immediately clear how the Fifth Circuit ruling impacts the process.