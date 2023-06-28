An accused killer indicted on allegations he lured a Texas man to an abandoned house and gunned him down during a 2018 armed robbery refused to accept a prosecutor's plea deal, despite the prospect of life-sentence enhancements.
Christopher Lee Pender, 32, of Baton Rouge appeared in court Tuesday and rejected the state's offer for a second time.
Pender was indicted last year for second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the December 2018 slaying of Brian Allen Cook. If found guilty of the murder count, Pender would automatically be sentenced to life in prison. But Pender already has a robbery conviction, and Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson said she intends to file habitual offender bills. That means even if Pender is acquitted of murder, he still would face a mandatory life sentence if jurors find him guilty of the armed robbery or weapons possession charge. His trial is slated to begin Sept. 18.
“I just want him to be aware, no more offers to plea after today," Johnson said during Tuesday's hearing. "He’s going to face the trial and habitual offender. So today is the last day he can take this.”
Keith Thornton, an East Baton Rouge public defender who is representing Pender, said he has discussed the state's offer with the defendant twice, and both times Pender opted to take his chances at trial instead.
“He fully understands what he’s facing,” Thornton told District Judge Tarvald Smith.
“He just needs to be aware that if he doesn’t take this offer today, we’re going to go to trial," Johnson insisted.
Smith explained the potential consequences Pender could endure due to his felony status.
“The court’s hands would be tied," Smith told him. "I would have to sentence you to life in prison. So if you go to trial and you’re convicted of anything, you’re facing life in prison.”
Pender still declined the deal in open court.
Attorneys never revealed the details of the state's recent offer. According to court documents, prosecutors previously dangled a plea agreement before Pender in March and he passed up on it.
Cook, 42, from Kyle, Texas, was found dead the morning of Dec. 5, 2018, with multiple gunshot wounds inside an abandoned residence in the 2500 block of Dayton Street. The property was in small area between Plank Road and Interstate 110 close to the highway overpass. A Baton Rouge Police Department warrant indicated the East Texas resident was in the Capital City staying at a downtown hotel while he worked a temporary job for a local plant.
Detectives determined the victim was robbed of his clothes, wallet and cellphone before being killed. Video evidence and multiple eyewitness statements led investigators to Pender, according to the warrant.
Witnesses said Pender met Cook downtown and lured him to the abandoned house where he robbed and killed him, then fled the scene. Police said witnesses even picked Pender out of a photo lineup and identified him as Cook's killer.