Less than two weeks before the start of a first-degree murder trial for Hamid Ghassemi, the former Baton Rouge auto dealer accused of hiring three men to kill his ex-wife, his defense attorney tried to get pulled off the case, saying Ghassemi has threatened to sue him and accused him of conspiring with prosecutors.
But the judge denied that request Tuesday, saying Ghassemi has already had the trial delayed for years by repeatedly clashing with attorneys and it's time to move forward.
"I'm denying it based upon what the court sees as a pattern by Mr. Ghassemi getting close to the point ... and attempting to manipulate the process," said Judge Tarvald Smith. "He brings up the same issues that he was suing his original attorneys for. Now he's threatening to sue his current counsel, who is ready to proceed with trial."
Ghassemi's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 7. He stands accused of masterminding the slaying of his estranged wife, Tahereh, by hiring three men to abduct and kill her three weeks after their marriage ended in April 2015.
The Louisiana Public Defender Board appointed Robert Noel to be Ghassemi's latest attorney in June 2022, after the defendant cycled through a handful of lawyers and had a stint where he represented himself.
Smith, the judge, said he understood why Noel wanted out, citing the adversarial atmosphere Ghassemi created by threatening a lawsuit. But he said the case was too far along and it's time for the trial to finally begin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.