Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016.
When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
An audio recording of New Orleans investigator Debra Normand Pruitt’s initial interaction with Hale captured the moments after the detective shared the troubling information about her husband.
An anguished Hale seemed overwhelmed with grief and concern. She could be heard on the tape, played Thursday in a Baton Rouge courtroom, sobbing unconsolably. Her voice quivered and quickly devolved into a pained rasp. Her words became incoherent as she struggled to ask officers for answers they couldn’t give her at the time.
“This just can’t be,” she wailed. “This just cannot be.”
But Normand Pruitt was struck by one critical element that was missing from Hale’s emotional outpouring.
“There were no tears,” the detective recalled.
Normand Pruitt, the lead investigator in Noflin’s disappearance and mysterious death, sat on the witness stand for hours Thursday to give testimony in day 3 of Hale’s first-degree murder trial of another former lover.
The 54-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been implicated in the deaths of two of her former lovers – Noflin and her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper, who's death she is standing trial on this week in Baton Rouge.
Both men showed similar symptoms before dying within months of one another. Skipper’s death in June 2015 was originally ruled natural. His body was later exhumed after investigators began suspecting Hale had a hand in Noflin’s death and linked the parallels between the two cases.
Instead of a jury, Hale’s fate will be decided by 19th Judicial District Court Judge Raymond Bigelow, who is presiding over the case. That’s because she requested a bench trial earlier this year.
Authorities found traces of a toxic compound, barium acetate, in Skipper’s system, which led to Hale’s arrest in 2018. The cause and manner of Noflin’s mysterious death remain unclassified, so no charges have ever been filed in his case.
Samantha Huber, a forensic pathologist for the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, was a no-show earlier in the week when she was expected to testify. After Bigelow threatened to issue a warrant for her arrest Tuesday, she took the stand Thursday morning to discuss the findings of her autopsy on Noflin, 42. She said the extensive post-mortem burn wounds he suffered when his pickup was torched in the 3600 block of Forestall Street late the night of March 18, 2016 prevented her from ruling in his case.
“It’s a suspicious thing, but I just can’t prove this is a homicide,” Huber said. “I have other cases that are similar to this where it was suicide, so I have to be very, very careful.”
Despite the inconclusive nature of Noflin’s death, prosecutors believe Hale poisoned Noflin with barium acetate just like she’s accused of doing to Skipper. The state has spent the first three days of trial using the facts of Noflin’s case to establish Hale’s modus operandi and to help prove her guilty of killing Skipper.
She faces life in prison if she’s convicted.
Normand Pruitt walked Bigelow through her investigation and testified how she linked Hale to Noflin’s death. A license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in LaPlace captured surveillance footage of a rented 2016 Jeep Patriot following Noflin’s pickup truck to Forestall Street less than two hours before firefighters located the burned pickup there.
Nina Alexander, the girlfriend of Hale’s daughter, Dominique, was seen on camera renting the Jeep from an Enterprise in Baton Rouge that same afternoon.
Meshell Hale collected $10,000 in life insurance payouts after claiming she and Skipper were married. Authorities suspect she killed Noflin months later to lay claim to his $750,000 life insurance policy. Prosecutors note she was listed as the primary beneficiary in Noflin's policy at the time of his death.
Prosecutors played a May 9, 2016, interview, during which Normand Pruitt and another detective confronted Meshell Hale about the insurance plan. She claimed she didn't know she was the main beneficiary until after Noflin died, and told investigators Alexander had no reason to torch Noflin's truck.
"Nina and him didn't have a relationship to have beef," Meshell said in that interrogation.
"Maybe somebody offered her some change," Normand Pruitt replied.
Testimony in the trial continues Friday at 9 a.m.