East Baton Rouge's chief public defender has been ousted after two tumultuous years during which large numbers of her employees departed, judges criticized the office's management and a state lawmaker repeatedly called for a change in leadership.
In a scheduled board meeting Friday afternoon, state public defender leaders declined to renew a one-year contract for Lisa Parker, who has headed the East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender since July 2021.
The state public defender board voted unanimously to approve all other fiscal year contracts for the state's district defenders, with an exception for Parker and the public defender chief for the 25th Judicial District Court.
Parker did not attend the board meeting and was not immediately available for comment. The vote came after an executive session among members behind closed doors.
State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns said after the meeting that he did not wish to comment.
Although internal frustrations have reportedly been high since the initial months of Parker's tenure, tensions boiled over into civil court and a meeting of the state public defender board in recent months after former employees sued, saying Parker's office refused to pay out unused vacation time — and then failed to hand over money it agreed to pay in a settlement.
Since that February agreement for $167,384 was finalized, Parker revealed she did not learn of the settlement until a March session of the public defender board.
Amid the fallout from that heated meeting, the chief was publicly criticized by state office staff and public defender officials, who listed problems they had with Parker in a drawn-out presentation. One public defender board member revealed he had hoped a plan to temporarily place Parker as interim chief in another parish would have resulted in her willingly switching jobs for that position.
Staff members specifically noted Parker's unwillingness to address the office's ongoing financial concerns, her hostility toward state employees attempting to address them and her overall lack of communication.
The turmoil surrounding the settlement is the latest development amid months of apparent breakdown in Parker's office.
Soon after her arrival at the East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender following predecessor Michael Mitchell's decades-long career as chief, attorneys and support staff began to depart the office in droves, leaving few experienced lawyers with trial expertise prepared to defend clients in a deluge of complex homicide cases.
Over the past two years, State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat, has called for Parker's firing. An investigation by state officials found dramatic polarization among employees in the Baton Rouge office.
In a comment after the meeting, Marcelle commended the board “on finally doing their job,” pointing out that she sounded “the alarm a long time ago.”
“My concern is the people who have been harmed while they allowed her to destroy the public defender’s office, as I said that she would do,” Marcelle said. “My concern now is it’s going to take us a while to build the [office] back up. I’m certainly glad that she’s gone, but I’m wondering what in the world took them so long?”
She added that her hope is for someone to “grab the reins and lead the public defender’s office out of this hole.”
Apart from the office's attorneys and Marcelle, area judges have also uncharacteristically weighed in on Parker's leadership. E-mails from a Baton Rouge judge directed to her colleagues described how apparent turmoil at the public defender's office had caused major problems in the courtroom. Judges in a neighboring district Parker temporarily oversaw also harshly criticized the chief in a letter to her superiors, stating she “failed in performing any services” for the court.
Parker's contract as chief ends on June 30. An interim district defender has yet to be appointed to cover the 19th Judicial District after her departure.