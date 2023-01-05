A former East Feliciana School Board member was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of public payroll fraud for missing 11 of 12 meetings last year, according to court documents.
Derald Spears Sr. of Ethel, a two-term school board member with no party affiliation, is accused of collecting payments from the East Feliciana school system despite only attending one Board meeting for the year of 2022, court documents say. Spears could face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to two years in prison.
Of the 12 school board meetings that took place last year, Spears only attended the one in July, according to attendance records. He’s missed three-quarters of scheduled meetings since 2021.
Sam D’Aquilla, the 20th Judicial District Attorney, said Spears continued to be paid despite missing meetings because he provided an excuse for each missed meeting.
"We elected him and he doesn't even come to the meetings. I just think it's theft," 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said. "They make $350 or $400 a month and they don't come to the meetings. But they still get paid."
Allen Myles, Spears’ attorney, said Spears was unable to attend the meetings because he works at a chemical plant in Geismar and often couldn’t make it to the 5 p.m. school board meetings 55 miles away in Clinton in time. He declined to comment further on the case.
D’Aquilla said Spears pled not guilty during his arraignment — he is set to go to trial June 19, the East Feliciana Clerk of Court’s office said Wednesday.
Spears was first elected to the East Feliciana Parish School Board in 2014 and served two terms. His final term ended in December after he declined to seek re-election last year.
Spears also ran for the Louisiana House of Representatives’ District 62 seat in 2019, but lost in the primary to incumbent Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson, and two other opponents.
This isn't the first time this has happened in East Feliciana. Former school board member Edward Brooks Jr. was indicted on public payroll fraud in 2020 for missing nearly three-quarters of scheduled meetings from 2016 until 2020.
That charge was later brought down to a misdemeanor theft charge, to which he pled guilty to in 2021, according to D’Aquilla and court documents.
The East Feliciana Parish School Board President Richard Terrell and Superintendent Keisha Netterville were both unavailable for comment on Spears’ charge Wednesday.
Staff writer James Finn contributed to this report.