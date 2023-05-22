The East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender has asked a judge to nullify a $167,000 settlement agreement after it failed to make the first payment, arguing in court filings that the parish's chief public defender did not even know the agreement existed for at least a month after it was reached.
Early last year, several former attorneys sued, claiming the office, led by Chief Lisa Parker, refused to pay them for vacation time they had accrued after they resigned. The attorneys had each earned between 88 and 272 hours of unused vacation when they left the office, the lawsuit says.
Parker, who has led Baton Rouge's public defender office since July 2021, has faced intense criticism and scrutiny since her appointment as attorneys and support staff began to depart her office en masse early in her tenure. A state lawmaker has called for her termination and judges in multiple parishes have questioned her competence.
In February, the Office of the Public Defender agreed to a settlement with the former employees of $167,384, which includes unpaid wages, penalties and attorney fees. But the office then missed a deadline to make the first payment, according to court filings.
The former employees' attorney then filed a motion asking a judge to enforce the settlement, saying Parker's office missed the first payment date in violation of the agreement.
Although the settlement was finalized in February, Parker claimed in a court filing she was not aware of the agreement until a public meeting of the State Public Defender Board several weeks later.
In that meeting, she faced pushback from state leaders about her performance and questions about when she actually knew about the settlement. State staff also revealed that, the day after the lawsuit was settled on Feb. 7, Parker denied there was a settlement to the state public defender.
Almost a month later, she finally made a funding request to the board to satisfy the payment, staff said during the meeting.
In a petition filed earlier this month to nullify the judgement, the attorney for Parker's office argued the settlement agreement is unenforceable. The East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender is not an independent entity that can be sued — it falls under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Public Defender Board — so the plaintiffs were incorrect in trying to sue the office, the petition alleges.
The petition also claims that paying the judgement through funds from the office that hadn't been allocated as such by the state board is essentially misappropriating public money and would constitute the crime of malfeasance in office.
Furthermore, the office's attorney contends “there is no evidence that [the Office of the Public Defender] knowingly entered into an agreement” — in fact, Parker “did not learn of any settlement until she went to a board meeting.”
The office's attorney requested that the court nullify both the settlement agreement and the judgement.
A copy of the court transcript from the day the agreement was made in early February does not note Parker was present. However, her office's attorney at the time, Gerard Torry, states in the transcript that the parties had "reached an agreement regarding each one of the plaintiffs, whereby the Office of Public Defender will pay the withheld wages in dispute, as well as the statutory penalties regarding the withheld wages."
The court transcript also says the parties agreed the terms of the settlement would be placed under seal and the judgement, which was signed by the judge, would be filed only if the office failed to make its scheduled payments on time — which it ultimately did, allowing the case's details to become public, according to court documents.
Judge Tarvald A. Smith, who presided over the February court event, said in closing he was glad the parties "resolved that and didn’t have to have a long, drawn-out hearing,” according to the court transcript.
Earlier this month, Parker's office requested a new attorney, Shannon Battiste, enroll as counsel for the lawsuit.
The next court hearing in the case is set for June. James Bullman, attorney for the plaintiffs, declined to comment. Battiste provided a statement via e-mail reiterating the points of the petition he filed, noting the Office of the Public Defender "is not a recognizable legal entity and Mrs. Parker was never sued by anyone."