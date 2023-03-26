East Baton Rouge Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. was ordered to pay his neighbor over $57,000 in damages after losing a property dispute in court.
District Judge Beau Higginbotham on Thursday ordered Dunn to tear down an outdoor pool kitchen in the backyard of his Baton Rouge home, ruling that it violates parish building codes.
Sherwood Manor homeowners Donna and Eugene Joseph Michelli, who live next door to the council member, have clashed with him over the home improvements since October 2020. That’s when Dunn had the pool kitchen built and widened the concrete driveway on his property. One year later, he added a fence behind his house that butts up to the side of the Michelli residence.
In a December 2021 lawsuit filed against Dunn and his wife, the plaintiffs alleged the outdoor kitchen and driveway were built within inches of their property. They also said the fence was on their side of the property line. All of the improvements were a breach of building restrictions, the plaintiffs successfully argued.
“It's been a very long and hard road that he has made us endure,” Eugene Michelli said Friday. “We have fought this for almost two years. He has used his political power to stop us at every turn.”
The Michelli's live in a house in the 13900 block of King Carey Avenue, and the Dunns live just around the bend on the adjoining corner lot along Jane Seymour Drive, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs said runoff from Dunn's pool house spilled onto their property during rainstorms and caused flooding in their house on multiple occasions, resulting in substantial damage to their walls and floors.
The Michelli’s asked Dunn to remove the fence and pool house, but he refused, according to their suit. He would not budge even after city-parish officials issued him written notices notifying him the renovations he made were against code and caused a safety risk to his neighbors, the plaintiffs said.
The Michelli case passed through two judges who recused themselves, citing personal relationships with the councilman. Longtime judge Tim Kelley inherited the case, but retired in January. That's when Higginbotham began presiding.
Eugene Michelli suspects Dunn, the city-parish's District 6 councilman, had political reasons for not resolving the dispute amicably.
"This all could've been fixed a year and a half ago, but he decided that he didn't want to fix it," Michelli said. "The whole problem is he's doing everything he can to not let people know that he actually lives in district 8.
"We're not after anything," Michelli added. "We've lived our happy little life here until all this happened."
In a motion for dismissal, Dunn’s attorney, state Rep. Edmond Jordan, argued Eugene Michelli had no right to file the lawsuit because his name isn’t listed on the deed to the couple’s home. Higginbotham denied that motion in January after attorneys from both sides argued their cases.
Thursday’s hearing was for arguments on an injunction sought by the plaintiffs. It was originally scheduled for March 14, but the judge reset the hearing when Dunn and Jordan failed to show up, court records indicate.
Higginbotham set a contempt hearing to be held along with the postponed injunction arguments.
The councilman and his attorney failed to appear again Thursday, according to the minutes. Both Donna and Eugene Michelli were among those who testified during the two-hour hearing. City inspectors also testified that Dunn's structures failed inspections and violated building restrictions, the Michelli's said.
The judge granted the petition for an injunction, forcing Dunn to immediately remove the pool kitchen and other structures built too close to the Michelli property. Higginbotham allowed the plaintiffs to decide if they want to tear down the fence or take ownership of it, court records show. He also awarded the Michelli’s $57,703.88 in restitution to be paid by the Dunns.
Higginbotham slated another contempt hearing to held at a later date.
Eugene Michelli said the judgement will cover what he's already paid out-of-pocket to repair his home. He indicated he now plans to sue the Dunns for punitive damages.
The councilman, when reached Friday, declined to comment when asked why he didn't show up in court on Thursday.
Court records show Jordan filed continuance motions for the two hearings this month. Both were denied. The attorney disagreed with Higginbotham’s ruling and said the defendants intend to challenge the order.
“We’re going to follow the process and continue to move forward,” Jordan said.