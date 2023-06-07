East Baton Rouge's chief public defender, who was ousted last week after a series of controversies during her 2-year tenure, has filed a federal complaint accusing state public defense leaders of discriminating against her because of her race and gender.
In an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint filed in early May, Lisa Parker, the embattled district defender for the 19th Judicial District Court, claims she endured a years-long campaign of discrimination perpetrated by state public defender leaders.
She specifically accuses State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns of discrimination, later followed by retaliation against her. Parker also claims the Louisiana State Public Defender Board failed to hold Starns accountable while participating in the same pattern of behavior. Starns did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
Unless the matter goes to mediation, the EEOC could now investigate Parker's complaint to see if any violations occurred. If the case is not dismissed, the agency could work with Parker and the board to find a solution — or it could take up her cause with a lawsuit. If the EEOC dismisses the case or does not take the matter to court, Parker could file her own lawsuit.
Parker, 53, has headed the East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender since July 2021. Her tenure was marked by a wave of attorney departures, a state representative repeatedly calling for her to step down or be fired, and judges questioning her management approaches.
Most recently, state public defender leaders harshly criticzed Parker after she failed to pay out the first installment in a more than $167,000 settlement over her office denying former employees payment for unused vacation time.
Last Friday, the state board declined to renew her district defender contract in a unanimous vote.
In her EEOC complaint, Parker alleges ongoing harrassment and discrimination at the hands of the board and the state public defender tasked with supporting her office's success.
'Scrutiny, criticism and job interference'
In her complaint, Parker says she experienced ongoing problems after she was appointed by the board in the summer of 2021.
“I was subjected to an excessive level [of] scrutiny and interference with my job duties to which male and/or white District Defenders are not subjected,” she wrote.
Parker, a Black woman, described a drastic disparity in the demographics for district defender positions across the state: 27 men and 11 women, with 30 White district defenders and 8 Black district defenders. She noted the state board is also predominantly composed of men.
Her primary claim is that Starns and the board have subjected her and other “female and/or African-American District Defenders to a high level of scrutiny, criticism and job interference” that her White, male counterparts have escaped.
For instance, Parker alleges in the complaint that she is underpaid compared to her colleagues, despite the fact that the East Baton Rouge office serves one of the most populous jurisdictions in the state and maintains a high caseload.
“Male District Defenders serving judicial districts with smaller caseloads are paid more than I and other female District Defenders are paid,” she wrote. “These gender pay disparities have been called to the attention of the LPDB and Starns to no avail.”
The board, she argues, is required by state law to establish a pay scale using caseload as one criteria, and Starns has refused to do so.
“Instead, Starns’ practice is to set the pay of female District Defenders lower than male District Defenders,” she wrote. “The LPDB has not taken measures to hold Starns and itself accountable.”
She also claims state leaders blamed her for her “predecessor’s problematic accounting practices,” saying in the complaint Starns “even requested [she] improperly alter financial reports for the years prior to [her] service.”
In a March public meeting of the board, an auditor who contracts with the state office said she discovered a discrepency in a financial report from 2020 at the EBR office totaling more than $10,000 dollars. This was before Parker's time as district defender and may have originated from a server crash that was never resolved, officials said.
Starns and the board also subjected her and other female chiefs to “repeated peer reviews, site reviews, and legislative audits” other White and male chiefs avoided, the complaint says.
'Going after those 3 women'
Parker claims that, in October of last year, Starns “stated that his raising of purported issues regarding delivery of services was a smoke screen [pretext] for ‘going after those three women’” — a cohort which Parker says includes herself and two other female district defenders.
The complaint does not say who Starns was talking to or how Parker learned about the alleged conversation. A report to “multiple board members” about Starn's comment did not result in any action, Parker wrote.
Instead, Parker learned in April that the board would be conducting what she characterized as a “retaliatory site visit” where she and other employees would be interviewed, which she said interfered with her ability to do her job.
After contacting the state board again with her litany of concerns about how she and her female colleagues have been treated, chairman Mike Ginart allegedly responded that the board “was not the appropriate place to report gender discrimination,” the complaint says. Ginart did not return a request for comment.
In closing, Parker said she understands the board will decline to renew her contract, arguing standard renewal each year has always been a matter of routine.
Parker says the board has violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act of 1963.
Robert Landry, Parker's attorney representing her in the matter, said he is limited in providing comment "as the matter is pending action and investigation at EEOC, the primary federal agency that, along with the DOJ, has authority over the charge."
"I am not aware of the Board undertaking any action to investigate and take corrective action regarding these matters, or to set a gender equitable pay scale for District Defenders as the law requires," Landry said via e-mail. "Since the June 2 meeting [when the board declined to renew Parker's contract], Ms. Parker has not received anything from the Board or state office regarding their actions to end her employment by not renewing her contract."