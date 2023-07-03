The former athletic director of a local charter school is suing her former employer, claiming she was forced out last year after reporting sexual misconduct by a high-ranking official at the school.
Ashley Blake spent nearly three years as a teacher and girls' basketball coach at Collegiate Baton Rouge.
In a federal lawsuit recently filed in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, Blake said the school's dean and director of operations was demoted when she blew the whistle on him for reportedly sexually harassing one of her co-workers.
According to the lawsuit, the ex-dean remained on staff as a human resources investigator and "orchestrated a plan" to get Blake fired in retaliation for his demotion. The plaintiff argues "a hidden agenda was created to have me pushed out."
"I believe that I have been retaliated against because of my participation in a protected activity against practices made illegal under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended," Blake wrote in her civil complaint.
The 32-year-old Livingston Parish woman, a former Southern University basketball star, is suing for lost wages, emotional distress and damages. Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick is presiding over the employment discrimination case, which was lodged June 8.
Collegiate Baton Rouge just completed its sixth school year. The high school opened in 2017 as an outpost of Collegiate Academies, a private New Orleans-based group that has launched a number of charter schools across the state.
"We cannot comment on the specific details of the filing. However, we are eager for the legal process to resolve this matter and for all the facts to come out," said Davis Zaunbrecher, Collegiate Academies' chief strategy officer. "Collegiate students consistently lead Baton Rouge in academic growth. They are supported by a committed team of educators, more than 90% of whom are returning for 2023-24— an exceptional rate that speaks to the joyful and collaborative environment at the school. We look forward to continuing to empower CBR students to become learners and leaders in the Baton Rouge community.”
Blake joined Collegiate Baton Rouge's staff in July 2019, a month before the school moved into its nearly $11 million, 45,000-square-foot site at 282 Lobdell Ave.
Her issues began in February 2021 when an administrative staff member told her that the dean grabbed his genitals and propositioned him for sex, the lawsuit alleges. The co-worker told Blake he was afraid the dean could use his leadership position to threaten his job.
Blake reported the incident to school officials the next day and later participated in an investigation that resulted in the dean being demoted from his department head position in March 2021, according to court filing. Blake said she was assured she would be shielded with whistleblower protections when she agreed to cooperate with school investigators.
But when the dean was punished, he was repositioned in the school's human resources office, which gave him access to the documents from his case and allowed him to see who participated in the investigation against him, the lawsuit alleges.
Blake went on maternity leave at the start of the 2021 school year. When she returned to work that October, she indicated a change in how school officials treated her. The former dean began sitting in on many of her meetings and inserting himself into her discussions with co-workers and supervisors, she alleged. He had her evaluation delayed or rescheduled three times. And Principal Samantha Johnson told Blake she would be watching her closely and challenging her in her role as athletic director, the plaintiff alleges.
Johnson did not return phone calls Friday seeking comment.
At some point, Blake said, school leaders told her she would either have to step down as athletic director or relinquish her position as coach of the girls basketball team. But in her lawsuit, she alleged several male employees were allowed to hold dual roles at the school.
In December 2021, Blake was verbally warned amid reports she pushed a student at a game. She denied those allegations and said they were dismissed in court. No record of a criminal case involving Blake was found Friday in the 19th Judicial District Court docket.
Blake filed a civil petition against the mother of one of her former students in October 2021, asking a 19th JDC judge for a restraining order after she said the student attacked her in the school's gym and the parents began threatening her on social media. The judge granted the protective order.