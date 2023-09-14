A former Baton Rouge lab owner who pleaded guilty to using kickbacks to bilk the government out of millions of dollars in health care reimbursements was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Terry Steven Wilks Jr., 41, said he was "ashamed, embarrassed and humbled" as he stood before Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick inside a federal courthouse in Baton Rouge. Dick handed down the three-year prison term and sentenced Wilks to two years probation upon his release. She also ordered him to pay more than $5 million in restitution and seized nearly $450,000 in assets from the Greenwell Springs man.
"I never want to be in this position again," Wilks said moments before he learned his fate. "I never want to be in trouble again. I want to find a way to make amends for any damage I have done."
Dick ordered Wilks to turn himself in to authorities Oct. 16. He was the owner and CEO of Acadian Diagnostic Laboratories, a Baton Rouge-based lab that did toxicology, blood, and cancer genetic testing. His guilty plea came six days after his co-conspirator, Leslie Amanda McHugh, was sentenced for her role in the kickback scheme.
In September 2019, a grand jury indicted Wilks and McHugh for seven counts of health care fraud and conspiracy under suspicions Wilks paid McHugh bribes and kickbacks in exchange for her referring urine samples and doctors' orders to his lab for diagnostic testing. Both struck deals with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty April 6 to paying and receiving illegal kickbacks, court records show.
According to indictment documents, the scheme began in August 2015 and spanned more than three years. Propelled by the illegal referrals, Wilks submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE, which offers benefits to military vets and servicemembers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samantha Stagias told the judge that Wilks billed the health care programs for more than $42 million over the course of the three years.
"This was not a mistake," she said. "This was not ignorance of the law in paying his employees. This was a premeditated cover-up by Mr. Wilks to sidestep safeguards in place."
McHugh was a registered nurse licensed in Florida, and Wilks contracted her as a marketing director in 2015. She ordered lab testing for patients from Acadian, Wilks' lab in Baton Rouge.
Wilks continued to contract McHugh even after the Florida Board of Nursing revoked her license in November 2016 and she was barred from participating in federal health care programs like Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE. Not only did she continue to refer specimens and doctors' order to Acadian for testing, according to indictments, Wilks tweaked his business records in August 2017 to make it seem that McHugh had been terminated, and he began paying her in cash and wire transfers for her referrals.
Shortly afterward, Wilks formed a shell company to conceal his kickbacks to McHugh and started funneling the payments through that business' accounts, court records indicate. All the while, Acadian submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE for the lab testing services referred by McHugh.
Wilks also began paying kickbacks to a Kentucky man, Billy Baker, in 2015. Baker created a marketing company headquartered in Louisville that solicited Medicare and Medicaid samples and doctors' orders to send to Acadian and other Louisiana labs for diagnostic testing in exchange for payments.
Billy Baker was indicted in June for a felony count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and pleaded guilty to violating a federal anti-kickback statute Aug. 15. He has not been sentenced yet.