An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge.
James Walker Jr., is going after several behind-the-scenes Hollywood heavy hitters, alleging their negligence led to the workplace mishap last year. Walker filed his lawsuit Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Antoine Fuqua, the filmmaker and producer behind such hits as "Training Day," "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Equalizer," is among the defendants named in the complaint, as is a company owned primarily by Smith and his wife.
It was not immediately clear if he or other defendants had attorneys addressing the lawsuit. Court records did not list any legal representation for them, and requests for comment made to the studios were not returned.
Fuqua directed "Emancipation," a film set to be released Dec. 9 for Apple Studios. It stars Will Smith as a runaway slave who escapes a Louisiana plantation after being bullwhipped nearly to death. It shows his harrowing journey through the Louisiana swamps to the Mason-Dixon line with a bloodthirsty gang of bounty hunters on his heels.
The slave drama was originally supposed to be filmed in Georgia, but Fuqua and Smith moved production out of the Peach State in protest in April 2021, shortly after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial bill that critics worried would make it harder for minorities to cast ballots.
The new filming location was St. Tammany Parish.
According to the lawsuit, Walker’s injuries happened on the set late on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2021, exactly one year before the lawsuit was filed. Walker was working as a background actor when he “was violently struck in the face by a cable-suspended camera system weighing 50 pounds and traveling at 60 mph,” his Baton Rouge attorney Dominick "Rusty" Bianca wrote in the complaint. The impact caused several bone fractures near Walker's sinus cavity and the orbital socket in his face. Bianca said Walker is being evaluated for traumatic brain injury and could have life-lasting effects from the blow.
His suit seeks medical expenses, costs for prescription medicines, rehabilitation and physical therapy as well as damages for present and future pain, mental anguish or any wage losses caused by the incident.
“You’ve got these guys who practically volunteer to be background actors, and when they’re doing that, they’re placing themselves at risk of injury that they don’t really realize," Bianca said. "I say that because this is prevalent in the movie industry.”
Bianca argued that the production crew was negligent and failed to properly train other crew members or ensure workplace safety.
Fuqua and Academy Award winning cinematographer Robert B. Richardson were the two ranking crew members on set, the lawsuit says. Richardson’s credits include "JFK," "Inglorious Basterds," "World War Z" and "Hugo."
The cable-suspended camera system is commonly used for tracking shots. Bianca alleged it was dangerous for the crew to operate the system overhead while actors were below in harm’s way. He said crew members knew an injury was imminent, but they disregarded the risk.
“Specifically, Fuqua and Richardson chose and/or instructed the camera film crew to film the scripted Civil War battle scene using the cable-suspended camera system in a way that was certain or substantially certain to cause injuries,” he wrote.
Along with Fuqua and a Louisiana-based subsidiary of Apple Studios, Walker is suing Fuqua’s Los Angeles-based film company, as well as a handful of other independent production companies tied to the film. Among them is Hollywood producer Joey McFarland’s studio, McFarland Entertainment and Westbrook Studios, an entertainment company primarily owned by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Bianca said background cast members too often become casualties of unsafe practices as production teams take risks to get extraordinary images.
Renowned pilot Art Scholl died in a mysterious plane crash during filming for "Top Gun" in 1986. A flight stunt went wrong and Scholl’s plane careened into the Pacific Ocean, according to news reports.
George Clooney suffered a spinal injury on the set of political thriller “Syriana” in 2005.
In 2010, a special effects worker was seriously injured on the set of "Green Lantern" as it was being filmed in Louisiana.
Hollywood came to halt in October 2021, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of "Rust," a small-budget Western film directed and produced by Alec Baldwin. A live round somehow discharged from a prop gun used in action sequences.
“I think they're under pressure to get these high-risk, blockbuster shots," the attorney said. "And in doing so here, we assert in our lawsuit, it goes beyond just simple negligence and rises to the level of an intentional act.”