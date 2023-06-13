About three months after the federal government sued ExxonMobil, citing nooses Black employees found in the company’s Baton Rouge chemical plant, a different employee has brought a seperate lawsuit alleging the company failed to protect him from a co-worker’s racial hostilities.
Levar Robinson, a Black employee at Exxon’s polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge, said a White colleague wasn’t fired, even after he called Robinson the N-word during a verbal confrontation last year.
Robinson filed suit against the petrochemical company May 30 in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, claiming he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment because the company did not take action against the co-worker.
“Robinson was subjected to unwelcome harassment based on race,” the plaintiff’s New Orleans attorney, Jerome Pellerin, wrote in the filing. "ExxonMobil acknowledges the N-word is one of the worst — if not the worst — slurs imaginable given its history and context."
An ExxonMobil spokesperson declined to comment specifically on Robinson’s lawsuit, but said the company has a zero-tolerance policy that probits all forms of workplace discrimination.
"Harassment, even in its most subtle forms, directly conflicts with company policy and is not tolerated," Stephanie Cargile, Exxon’s Baton Rouge public & government affairs manager, said in a statement. "Employees are subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination, for acts of harassment."
Robinson and the other employee occasionally worked together as technicians, but they often relieved one another at the end of their respective shifts, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit alleges the co-worker is a military veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had a history of antagonizing other employees with “unwelcome confrontations."
The complaint asserts the employee walked around the plant calling Black workers "boy," verbally disrespected supervisors and reportedly invited co-workers to a nearby gas station to fight on numerous occasions. The "misconduct has been repetitive and continuous on a long-term basis" and "ExxonMobil knew or should have known and failed to take prompt remedial action," the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit claims that, on April 3, 2022, Robinson was angry with the other employee for being late to relieve him and the two began arguing via text messages. When the other worker arrived, Robinson accused him of using his PTSD as a shield to harass people, the lawsuit says.
That’s when the employee called Robinson the N-word, according to several people who witnessed the incident, the lawsuit alleges.
Robinson was temporarily put on excused medical leave three days after the encounter, while the other employee was placed on “decision-making leave,” described in the lawsuit as “one last chance,” Exxon’s most severe form of discipline short of termination.
The latest filing comes on the heels of a lawsuit the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lodged in federal court on March 2 against ExxonMobil. The EEOC is suing Exxon for damages on behalf of another Black operator who reported finding a hangman’s noose at his worksite in January 2020.
By the time Milferd McGhee, a 47-year-old Zachary man, reported the incident, Exxon was already aware of three other nooses found hanging around the Baton Rouge facility dating back to April 2016, according to the agency’s lawsuit. A fifth noose was discovered on the site in December 2020.
ExxonMobil’s chemical plant sits near its oil refinery on the campus of the company’s Baton Rouge Complex along Scenic Highway.
Describing the noose as a “longstanding symbol of violence” inherently tied to lynchings of Black people in the United States, attorneys for the EEOC said the issue should’ve been resolved when the first hangman’s rope was found on a scaffold. Exxon banned two contractors from the job site after investigating the 2016 incident, but EEOC officials contend they failed to investigate some of the other reports and fell short of taking measures to stamp out racist harassment. That helped foster a “racially hostile work environment,” the EEOC lawsuit said.
Scott Huffstetler, the lead attorney representing Exxon in its case against the EEOC, could not immediately be reached for comment. But he filed an answer to those allegations in a May 12 motion, insisting there was no evidence to support EEOC’s claims in the March lawsuit.
“ExxonMobil exercised reasonable care to prevent and correct promptly any alleged harassing behavior and McGhee and/or others unreasonably failed to take advantage of any preventative or corrective opportunities provided,” the Baton Rouge attorney stated in his rebuttal.
Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick Is presiding over that case as well as Robinson’s recent discrimination petition.