The father of a two-year-old who police say died of a fentanyl overdose last year is suing Louisiana's child welfare agency, saying case workers failed to remove the toddler from his mother's custody even after two near-death experiences landed him in the hospital.
The wrongful death civil claim filed Monday in the 19th Judicial District Court names the Department of Children and Family Services, former Secretary Marketa Garner Walters and Terri Ricks, the agency's current secretary. Two unidentified case workers, one of whom resigned following the child's death, are also listed as defendants in the complaint.
The suit was filed exactly one year after Mitchell Robinson III, 2, died on June 26 of 2022; the coroner labeled his death an overdose on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that medical and law enforcement officials have blamed for a deadly rise in overdoses.
Mitchell Robinson lodged the lawsuit on behalf of his deceased son, referred to throughout the petition as "Baby Mitch." The father is seeking recompense for the loss of his son, along with emotional damages the grief, mental anguish and distress he’s suffered as a result of the death.
Before his death, the boy had twice been hospitalized and revived with Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, and doctors had flagged his case to DCFS for investigation.
A grand jury charged Mitchell's mother, Whitney Ard, with second degree murder.
Mitchell's Baton Rouge attorney, Ron Haley, argue in the lawsuit that DCFS officials were aware that Ard's drug addiction endangered Mitchell, yet case workers didn't open an investigation until he tested positive for fentanyl June 4, 2022. That was the second time in two months Ard brought the child to the hospital unresponsive and doctors had to use Narcan to revive him.
Even after additional testing confirmed the fentanyl in his system and health care workers reported the results to DCFS, case workers did not remove Baby Mitch from the home where he lived with his mother, the lawsuit says. Haley said that constituted a violation of the agency's legal mandates to protect Louisiana children.
“Despite the obvious need of intervention and imploring from Our Lady Of the Lake Children’s Hospital, the employee assigned to investigate this matter went on leave and did not think ‘Baby Mitch’s’ two near–death experiences with fentanyl overdoses were important enough to assign to another case agent,” he wrote.
DCFS officials confirmed last year -- in the wake of outrage over the toddler's death -- that they'd received three warnings about baby Mitch before his death. The agency did not open an investigation after the hospital's first report in April 2022, which said he'd been revived with anti-overdose drug Narcan. DCFS agreed to open an investigation a few months later after he was hospitalized again and the agency received another warning.
A caseworker attempted to visit the family, but they were not home. By June 17, 2022, the physician in charge of treating Baby Mitch filed a third report with DCFS with a heightened sense of urgency, agency officials said last year. But the caseworker in charge got sick and took leave.
Her supervisors did not reassign it. No workers had checked on Baby Mitch by the time he died, about a week after the doctor's final warning. Both the DCFS caseworker and supervisor resigned after his death.
According to the filing, the agency was first notified in 2021 that the toddler would be at risk if left in his mother's custody, when Baby Mitch's paternal grandmother asked case workers to intervene. No investigation was launched at that time, the lawsuit states.
Paramedics rushed Baby Mitch to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital for a third time late last June after Ard found him unresponsive and cold to the touch. He died shortly thereafter and a toxicology report showed he had 14ng/mL of fentanyl in his cardiac blood — nearly 50 times the levels traced in his system three weeks prior, according to the lawsuit. An older sibling told investigators the toddler got in trouble for eating “mommy’s pills," it stated.
Baby Mitch's death was one of the first high-profile cases that came to light last year in which DCFS had been warned about children who later died. His death, among others that came afterward, prompted lawmakers to call DCFS oversight hearings.
Lawmakers also responded during their recent legislative session by creating a new Office of the Children's Ombudsman, which will evaluate complaints and propose improvements to foster care, juvenile justice and other agencies that work with children.
Baby Mitchell's death, along with several other high-profile deaths of young children, led to intense scrutiny on DCFS.
DCFS officials have said staffing shortages and huge caseloads have stretched the agency's staff to a breaking point. They've held several hiring fairs since last year, and cut vacancies from 400 last year to 198 as of last month. DCFS also lowered hiring standards to bring on more workers, allowing workers without college degrees to work for the agency.
In the most recent legislative session, lawmakers voted to create an Office of the State Child Ombudsman, which will monitor agencies that serve children and recommend changes to state laws and policies to promote child welfare.
This is a developing story.
Staff writer Andrea Gallo contributed to this story.