A man who pleaded guilty to acting as a middleman in a drug ring that sold hundreds of pounds of cocaine and heroin in public places like the Mall of Louisiana, Tanger Outlets mall in Gonzales and Walmart parking lots was sentenced this week to 70 months in federal prison.
Prosecutors say Richard Antunez, 34, was one of six members of a group that flooded the streets of Baton Rouge and beyond with drugs between October 2017 and January 2019. The group got drugs from Mexican cartels and other sources and supplied dealers in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Texas, documents say.
In court filings, prosecutors say the group's ringleader was Francisco Palma, 43, who operated out of a home on North Shore Drive, in an affluent neighborhood on the LSU lakes. The other defendants caught up in the federal indictment were: Marco Antonio Filos, 41, of Marrero; Juan "Chaparrito" Villareal, 38, of Rome, Texas; Clarence Corey Anderson, 45, of Prairieville; and Brittany Adell Allison, a 34-year-old woman who lived with Palma in Baton Rouge.
Antunez, Filos and Anderson were characterized as middle men who bought their drugs from Palma and sold it to other dealers in New Orleans and the metro Baton Rouge area, according to the indictment.
Palma became the first defendant convicted in March, when he pleaded guilty to 11 counts. He faces 10 years to life behind bars when he gets sentenced at a yet-to-be-determined date, according to his plea agreement.
Filos accepted a plea deal on three counts and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7. The three other alleged traffickers are set to go to trial in February, court documents indicated.
Antunez became the first member of the crew that Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sent to prison. He pleaded guilty April 5 to seven felony charges for conspiracy to possess cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of cocaine and three counts of three counts of unlawfully using a telephone to facilitate his drug deals.
Before his sentencing Thursday, Antunez told Dick he'd been working since 2019 to better himself and peel himself away from the life of drug trafficking. But after attorneys for the government presented evidence that he's continued to have brushes with the law in recent years, the judge cast doubt on the sincerity of his purported turnaround.
"Frankly, what the court has heard is a whole lot of excuses and not a whole lot of acceptance of responsibility," she said.
In addition to the 70 months in prison, Dick sentenced Antunez to three years of probation after he's released and ordered him to undergo treatment for gambling addiction, substance abuse and domestic battery.
Antunez made a tearful apology to family members who sat in the courtroom Thursday. He told the judge his parents immigrated to the U.S. from Honduras and started their own successful business in Baton Rouge that's still open today. He said they instilled a strong work ethic in him, but he slid into a life of crime after he began using drugs to cope with depression.
Before long, Antunez said he turned to dealing drugs to support his addiction and eventually had to sell more and more drugs to maintain a lifestyle that also included heavy drinking and gambling.
"I got so deep in the game to the point my addiction wouldn't let me stop," he said.
Antunez's attorney John McLindon said one of his biggest regrets was sullying his family's name and feeding into the stereotype that Hispanics come to the U.S. to sell drugs.
"I hurt the ones that I love the most," Antunez said. "I'm the only one to blame for this. I take full responsibility for my actions. What I did was wrong."