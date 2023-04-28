Federal prosecutors in Baton Rouge accused a Sorrento man and convicted sex offender this week of sexually abusing a Chalmette teen three years ago at hotels in St. Bernard and Orleans parishes and at the man's home Ascension Parish.
In a new criminal complaint, prosecutors accused Eric Todd Tripp, a former law enforcement officer fired years earlier, of corresponding with a then-16-year-old boy in 2020 via social media apps under a false identity.
Tripp, 34, picked the youth up from near his home or workplace and sexually abused him at least five times in August and September of that year at the hotels or the trailer home in Sorrento, the complaint alleges.
From 2013 to 2015, Tripp had faced repeated accusations of child pornography possession or the enticement of a male youth for sex via social meda. He had his short career as an Ascension sheriff's correctional officer ended after his arrest from the first of the porn accusations in 2013.
The later 2020 allegations came after Tripp had been released from state prison on earlier counts. They drew new attention to Tripp, in part, because in October of that year as law enforcement closed in, he had fled to South Carolina and was captured in that state.
Filed Tuesday, the federal complaint adds a felony coercion and enticement of a minor charge to state charges Tripp has already been facing in Ascension Parish since 2021 over the same allegations.
The state charges include three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile that are still pending, court papers say.
If convicted of the new federal count, Tripp could face up to 20 years in federal prison.
Before the fall 2020 allegations had come to light, Tripp was released from state prison in March 2019 and on probation for December 2017 convictions of attempted child pornography possession and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The probation included conditions that he register as a sex offender and not use social media or the internet outside of work. Other older charges he had faced were dropped.
As of Thursday, only a criminal complaint had been filed on the new federal charge.
Tripp has not been indicted by a grand jury or fomally charged by federal prosecutors through what's known as a bill of information.
Typically criminal complaints are filed in secret until a defendant can be taken into custody and presented in court, but federal prosecutors said that because Tripp is already in state custody, that step wasn't required.
Jamie A. Flowers Jr., criminal chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baton Rouge, explained that Tripp was waiting Thursday for the formal paperwork to be brought before federal magistrate for a preliminary hearing.
An indictment or bill of information must follow within 30 days of that hearing. Tripp would be arraigned later.
The federal complaint adds new information about the 2020 sexual enticement and abuse allegations.
Detailing Ascension sheriff's deputies' investigation into Tripp, the complaint alleges Trippused the false identity of "Tyler Miller" to correspond with, share images with and set up meetings with the teen from Chalmette.
Tripp, then 30, also allegedly fudged his age, telling the youth he was 26 and assuaging the youth about the age difference between them. At one point, the youth told Tripp he was only 16.
"TRIPP responded that TRIPP does not judge a person based on age, but on maturity," the complaint alleges. "TRIPP told Minor A that he thought that Minor A was mature for his age."
The complaint also reveals that it was the youth's mother who figured out "Tyler Miller" was really Todd Tripp, a convicted sex offender, and called authorities.
Separately, in a federal lawsuit, Tripp and another criminal defendant are challenging the consitutionallity of the portion of Louisiana's sex offender notification law that requires them to inform their neighbors and businesses about their sex offender status and social media applications.
While that civil suit is pending, Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin has agreed to put on hold two failure to register as sex offender counts brought earlier this year. State Attorney General Jeff Landry, District Attorneys Ricky Babin and Tony Clayton and state Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc are defendants in the suit.
When asked, Flowers, the federal criminal chief, said the lawsuit, which was filed in May 2022, didn't have "any weight" on when federal prosecutors filed their complaint.
Babin's office did not return an email seeking comment Thursday. Tripp, who is in a parish jail, has been representing himself in the state court case.