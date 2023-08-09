A Baton Rouge man convicted of firing several gunshots through his ex-girlfriend's front door, killing her while her three children were in the home, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
District Judge William Jorden issued the mandatory life sentence for Davyon D'Obie Bentley, who was convicted in April for killing 40-year Brenda Mullens, East Baton Rouge court records show. The conviction stems from a Sept. 16, 2020 shooting on Mullens' doorstep in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive.
According to police reports, Mullens broke up with Bentley, 27, weeks before the fatal shooting after learning he was wanted for shooting at a previous ex-girlfriend, court documents indicate.
Detectives issued a warrant for Bentley's arrest in July 2020, alleging he forced himself into a different ex-girlfriend's apartment and fired two shots in front of her and several children. Despite weeks of searching, police were unable to find him.
Bentley began calling Mullens after he thought he spotted her with another man, according to an arrest warrant. He showed up to her front door the night of the shooting and Mullens told him she didn't want to have anything to do with him anymore. She refused to open the door and the two began arguing through the closed door.
That's when Bentley fired several shots and struck Mullens multiple times. She later died at a hospital.
A jury convicted him of second-degree murder following a five-day trial that ended April 28.