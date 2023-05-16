A Walker man who killed a 17-year-old pregnant teenager and her unborn son when he accidentally discharged his gun in a car apologized while confessing to multiple felonies Tuesday morning inside a Baton Rouge courtroom.
Chad Blackard, 24, stood before a 19th Judicial District Court judge and pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and third-degree feticide for the March 2022 shooting. Karrington Len Jade Smith was 25 weeks pregnant when Blackard accidentally fired his gun, striking her in the back. She and her unborn son, Dallas, died from the wound.
"I am truly sorry for what happened. I have nightmares every night. I didn't intend for that to happen," Blackard said during his plea hearing.
Smith's family sat in the courtroom and listened to his expressions of remorse. Afterward, the victim's mother, Kathy Hammett, took some solace in the conviction.
"We miss her. So thankful to have this little bit of closure at this point," she said. "It won't bring her back, but taking responsibility did go a long way. So I'm thankful for that, and I do pray that justice will be served."
The shooting happened the evening of March 12, 2022 as Smith, Blackard and three other people rode in a car heading southbound in the 6100 block of Siegen Lane, prosecutors said. The group had been together all day going to different events and were heading to Topgolf in the Siegen Lane Marketplace.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blackard had bragged about how his gun "outperforms" one of the other passengers' gun.
Smith was riding in the front passenger seat and Blackard sat behind her. He accidentally squeezed the trigger while trying to move the gun and a bullet discharged through the passenger seat, striking Smith in the back. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she and her fetus died, East Baton Rouge deputies said.
Blackard faces up to five years for both of the felony charges to which he pleaded guilty. State Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and told Blackard to return to court for his sentencing hearing Aug. 28.
The defendant indicated he grew up in a family of devout hunters and said he's handled guns since he was 7. He explained that the gun was hanging on the back netting of the passenger seat and he was trying to move it to a safer location when he fired the weapon.
"It was sagging and I didn't like the way the gun was positioned so I reached to reposition the gun," Blackard said. "And when I reached for the handgun, I accidentally pulled the trigger."
Foxworth-Roberts shook her head and let out a mournful moan after Blackard explained the mechanics behind the tragic accident.
When she reminded him he could no longer own or possess a firearm as a result of his felony conviction, Blackard agreed wholeheartedly with that condition.
"Your honor, I don't ever want to look at a gun or touch another firearm again in my life," he told the judge.
Outside the court, a tearful Hammett wept as she detailed the heartbreaking toll of the incident.
"This has affected us tremendously. I lost my daughter, I lost my grandchild," she said as she broke down with emotion. "I lost my first grandchild."