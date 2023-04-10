Carnival-goers dressed as pink flamingoes flock to Baton Rouge's Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade every year, but an East Baton Rouge woman who attended the raucous event last year says her costume left her with acid burns that put her in the hospital.
In a complaint filed Friday in federal court, plaintiff Nicole Waldron alleges battery acid from an inflatable pink flamingo costume she bought off Amazon leaked onto her skin, causing severe chemical burns.
Waldron is suing Amazon and Guangzhou KOOY Jewelry, the Chinese supplier that made the costume. Fujitsu Limited and FDK Corporation, Tokyo-based technology companies that designed and manufactured the batteries, are also named as defendants in Waldron’s lawsuit.
The civil claim was originally filed Feb. 22 in the 19th Judicial District Court. Jeremy Grabill, a New Orleans attorney representing Amazon, motioned Friday to have the case transferred the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana.
Waldron is suing for damages in excess of $75,000 for medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain and mental anguish. She says the burns caused permanent scarring and disfigurement on her stomach.
"The batteries leaked, they got on her skin and caused third-degree burns," said Waldron's attorney Joseph Ritch. "She was a traveling nurse under contract, and she ended up missing some work and didn't have her contract renewed."
Since the parade’s inception in 1981, pink flamingoes have been mascots of the annual Mardi Gras celebration that courses through the historic Spanish Town neighborhood, attracting thousands of revelers to downtown Baton Rouge. Organizers say the quirky birds have come to represent the “kitschy” parade’s mantra: “Poor taste is better than no taste at all.”
In her claim, Waldron said she used Amazon’s online store to purchase her flamingo outfit on Feb. 5, 2022 — three weeks before that year’s parade. The inflatable, polyester getup was advertised as a durable, reusable and “premium quality” costume suitable for cosplay parties, festivals and other occasions.
The costume required four AA batteries to power the fan used to inflate it. The plaintiff says the alkaline batteries she purchased on Amazon’s site were advertised as “leak free” with guarantees of a 10-year shelf life. She also indicates Amazon marketed the batteries as a product made in-house as part of the Amazon Basics product line.
In actuality, Fujitsu Ltd. designed the batteries and the FDK Corporation manufactured them, the lawsuit says.
Waldron contends both the costume and the batteries were defective, and caused the battery pack to malfunction while she was wearing it. Amazon is liable because the company misrepresented the safety of the products and failed to give adequate warnings, the lawsuit claims.
Court records show no indications that KOOY Jewelry has yet received notice of the lawsuit.
Grabill did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on behalf of Amazon. Fujitsu’s legal team was also unavailable for comment Monday morning.
Ritch, the plaintiff attorney, said Waldron had to undergo three months of remediation at a burn center
"It was pretty bad. It left scars on her and she had some necrotic tissue that had to be treated from this," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.