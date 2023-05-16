Amid a major federal bribery investigation, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said this week that he will stop sending defendants eligible for pretrial diversion to a drug-rehabilitation clinic run by a man who allegedly paid more than $300,000 in kickbacks to a former employee of Moore’s office.
The businessman, Randy Gomez, owns a string of clinics known as Woodlake Addiction Recovery Centers, with locations scattered across much of south Louisiana. He is described as “Vendor #4” in the recent guilty plea of Dusty Guidry, who worked for Moore’s office as well as the Lafayette-based 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Gomez has not returned more than a dozen messages left by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune over a period of weeks.
In late March, Guidry admitted in federal court in Lafayette that he took a total of more than $800,000 in kickbacks from four individuals who were described but not named in court documents. In return, Guidry said, he steered defendants deemed eligible for pretrial diversion in the 15th Judicial District to programs run by the four vendors, who for a fee offer courses in areas ranging from driver safety to anger management to drug rehab.
Guidry worked as a contractor for that office until May 2022, when the FBI raided its headquarters in downtown Lafayette. At the same time, he was a full-time employee of Moore’s office, where he was paid a salary of $107,600 to oversee the Baton Rouge prosecutor’s pretrial diversion programs for about two decades ending in December 2021. Moore accepted Guidry’s resignation after he was arrested in St. Martin Parish on drug charges.
Guidry’s guilty plea, filed in the Western District of Louisiana, did not reference any crimes he might have committed while working in the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office. Until the plea, which centered on crimes Guidry committed in Lafayette, Moore has said his office had been referring clients to two of the four vendors Guidry implicated.
After Guidry’s plea, Moore immediately directed his office to stop sending diversion defendants to C & A Sudden Impact, owned by Joseph Prejean, another vendor implicated in the kickback scheme.
But Moore said Monday that until a reporter alerted him, he was not aware that Gomez had been implicated in the same scheme – possibly because Gomez is associated with a long list of firms. The Gomez-run firm that was handling diversion cases in Lafayette has a different name than the two that receive referrals in Baton Rouge: Woodlake and Integrated Wellness.
“Obviously, we are familiar with Randy [Gomez],” Moore said Monday. “We did not know he was involved. It does cause concern. For us, right now, I’d have to err on the side of caution and say yes, we’re not going to use them right now.”
April Williams, who has run the office’s diversion programs since Guidry’s departure, said there are other programs the office already uses that can fill the gaps.
When Williams took over in late 2021, she said, Gomez had a near-monopoly on drug-rehab referrals from the DA’s Office. She said she tried to widen the aperture of approved vendors, not because she suspected corruption, but because there were other legitimate firms providing the same services.
“One of the things April wanted to do was diversify our vendor list,” Moore said.
Prejean, the owner of C & A, never had such a stronghold on the services his company had offered, Williams said.
Exact data was not available. According to Moore’s office, the number of defendants going through pretrial diversion has been slowing over recent years – the opposite of what was going on in Lafayette on Guidry’s watch.
Last year, for instance, 818 people completed diversion in East Baton Rouge Parish, a drop of 27% from 2019, according to figures provided by Moore.
But Moore’s office could not provide figures on how many of those defendants satisfied their requirements by attending classes offered by Prejean or Gomez.
Moore said he is still processing the news that Guidry, whom he liked and respected, is a criminal.
“It shocked the hell out of me that he was arrested. That really disappointed me,” he said.
Moore hired a CPA to conduct a third-party audit after Guidry’s arrest, which he said found no problems. But he acknowledged that it would have been difficult for accountants to find evidence of illicit payments.
In their investigation, federal authorities secured a wiretap order, and they listened to thousands of phone calls over four months – calls that federal court documents suggest include calls in which Guidry and Gomez talked about patients that Guidry was referring to Gomez's firm.
“Our hope is nothing like that happened in Baton Rouge,” he said. “But who knows?”