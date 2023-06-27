One of three men accused of kidnapping and killing a woman weeks after her marriage to a Baton Rouge automobile dealer ended has accepted a plea deal that will spare him from spending the rest of his life in prison.
Daniel Humberto Richter, 41, appeared in a Baton Rouge courtroom Tuesday and pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the April 2015 murder-for-hire of Tahereh Ghassemi. Prosecutors said Hamid Ghassemi hired Richter to kill his ex-wife and their son, Hamed, and dispose of their bodies.
Richter worked several years for Hamid Ghassemi, whose trial is set to begin Aug. 7. According to testimony at Tuesday's court hearing, he masterminded the plot by paying his longtime employee $10,000 and telling Richter to recruit Skyler Williams to assist in the abduction and slaying. Williams, who was 17 at the time, brought Tyler Lee Ashpaugh in on the scheme, according to prosecutors.
The three men kidnapped Tahereh Ghassemi from her North Laurel Creek home at gunpoint the night of April 11, 2015, and drove her to a remote area of St. Helena Parish, where Ashpaugh shot her multiple times in the head and the men hid her body beneath some brush, prosecutors said.
Richter was indicted for first-degree murder and faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted. He agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter in exchange for a 30-year prison term, said Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings.
It's the second time Richter has taken a deal from prosecutors in the high-profile case. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping in October 2018 in exchange for 50 years. He agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of that deal, but later withdrew his pleas and backpedaled on his pledge to testify against his co-defendants.
District Judge Tarvald Smith set Richter's sentencing date for Aug. 22.
Skyler Williams, now 25, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter March 13 in exchange for 30 years. It's not clear if he or Richter agreed to testify against Hamid Ghassemi; the details of their plea deals are being kept under seal at the behest of prosecutors and their respective defense attorneys. Richter is being represented by Opelousas attorney Jarvis Claiborne.
Ashpaugh, who accepted a plea deal in 2018 and agreed to testify against his co-defendants, died Jan. 27 inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where he was being held while he awaited sentencing. He was 28.
The fatal affair unfolded shortly after a bitter end to the Ghassemi couple’s marriage, one in which Hamid Ghassemi was ordered to pay his ex-wife a $1 million divorce settlement.
After soliciting the men, Hamid Ghassemi provided them with guns and a syringe. Before ambushing Tahereh Ghassemi, they drove to the heavily wooded site in St. Helena Parish and pre-dug graves for the woman and her son.
Later that night, they laid in wait outside the family’s residence for Tahereh and Hamed Ghassemi. When the 54-year-old woman arrived home, Richter grew impatient and sent Williams and Ashpaugh in to “take her down,” Cummings told the judge Tuesday.
After a struggle ensued, Richter helped hold Tahereh Ghassemi down as Ashpaugh used the syringe to inject her with insulin, according to court documents. She quickly fell unconscious and Williams and Ashpaugh loaded her into the trunk of her own car. They followed Richter, who drove his Chevy Tahoe back to the St. Helena gravesite. But when the three men reached their destination, they couldn’t locate the pre-dug holes.
Williams and Ashpaugh took Tahereh Ghassemi out of the car and Ashpaugh shot her in the head. The men then buried her in a shallow grave beneath some brush and eventually returned to Hamid Ghassemi’s house, where he gave Richter an envelope with $10,000, Cummings said. The three then took Tahereh’s car to Chalmers Avenue and burned the vehicle. Richter then split the bounty with Williams and Ashpaugh, according to prosecutors.
Her son, Hamed Ghassemi, reported his mother missing the same day her body was found.