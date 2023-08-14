One of the men who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Tahereh Ghassemi from her Baton Rouge home and helped bring her life to a brutal end got on a witness stand Monday and testified against the man he said organized the killing.
Daniel Richter, 41, was a mechanic at the Import One auto dealership when, he said, Hamid Ghassemi, the owner of the used car lot, enlisted him to kill Tahereh Ghassemi, his ex-wife, in April 2015. Richter told jurors he met with Hamid Ghassemi several times April 11, 2015 in coordinating the killing. They even devised a scheme after they were arrested to frame Ghassemi's estranged son for the murder, Richter said.
Tahereh Ghassemi was killed just over seven weeks after a nearly 10-year divorce ended in a $1.1 million settlement Hamid Ghassemi had to pay his ex-wife. A judge also ordered him to transfer ownership of two homes to Tahereh Ghassemi, court records show.
Richter said that angered Hamid Ghassemi and prompted him to hire Richter, Skyler Williams and Tyler Ashpaugh. Through Richter, Ghassemi he ordered them to kill Tahereh Ghassemi as well as their son Hamed Ghassemi, and to dispose of their bodies.
"He was mad because he said she took all that money from him and she never even washed a pair of socks for their whole marriage," Richter testified. "He was very upset about that."
Richter, Williams and Ashpaugh have all pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for reduced sentences. According to prosecutors, the trio violently abducted Tahereh Ghassemi from her North Laurel Creek home and drove her to a remote part of Highway 16 in St. Helena Parish. Ashpaugh shot the 54-year-old woman in the head three times in a heavily wooded area and Richter returned to the site the following day to bury her body in a shallow grave.
She remained missing for more than a month. Using Google location data from Ashpaugh's cell phone, investigators managed to track her gravesite in the rural wasteland on May 16, 2015.
Richter laid out the how the hit came together, telling jurors he and Hamid Ghassemi began talking about the plan to kill Tahereh and Hamed Ghassemi in January 2015.
"I didn't agree with him trying to hurt the lady," Richter said. "I told him that he shouldn't touch her because everything was going to fall back onto him. However, I told him that he could do whatever he wanted to his son, because his son was living a different type of lifestyle."
Richter was already friends with Williams, a 17-year-old at the time who was listed in arrest documents as 6-foot-1, 230 pounds. When the two helped move Hamid Ghassemi's furniture into one of his homes, Hamid took notice of the teenager and told Richter to bring him in on the plan.
Richter testified he was only supposed to get the vehicle for the hit job and help dispose of the body afterward. He indicated he didn't want to be part of the abduction and murder. Williams, in turn, recruited Ashpaugh that morning to help with that part of the plan, Richter said. He told jurors Williams sold Ashpaugh as a member of the Latin Kings street gang who "ain't have no problem" killing a woman.
After driving around the home to case the neighborhood, Richer said, they picked up Ashpaugh and met with Hamid Ghassemi later that morning. He gave Richter a revolver and epipens, and told the men to inject Tahereh Ghassemi with the insulin to render her unconscious.
Richter said he worked a shift at the auto dealership but left early, and met with Williams and Ashpaugh to drive out to St. Helena Parish to dig a grave.
When they went to the victim's house later that night, Richter waited in the car while Williams and Ashpaugh initiated the abduction. He testified they hid in a pool house and snatched Tehereh Ghassemi as she came out to grab something out of the trunk of her car, which was parked in the driveway. They took her back inside, and Richter said he grew impatient and went in the house. That's when the three men wrestled her to the floor, breaking a hyoid bone in her neck in the process, and Ashpaugh injected her with the epipen, according to testimony.
Richter testified they put Tehereh Ghassemi in her Jaguar and drove her to the burial site to dispose of her body, then burned the vehicle later that night in Baton Rouge after Hamid Ghassemi paid Williams and Ashpaugh $10,000 and gave the men a gas can to set the car on fire.
Richter told jurors he and Hamid Ghassemi were jailed in the same dorm at the parish prison following their arrest in May 2015 and sent Ashpaugh, who was jailed in another facility, letters telling him to change his story to investigators. In the letters, they promised Ashpaugh money, trucks and nice cars if he told detectives Hamed Ghassemi killed his mother and hired them afterward to get rid of the body.
"You don't want to do life in this s**thole," Richter wrote, telling Ashpaugh he'd likely be free in less than five years if he shifted his statement.
During the testimony, Hamid Ghassemi sat between his lawyers with his hands clasped at his chin. At one point he leaned in as Richter methodically detailed the homicide, but he displayed no emotion.
During questioning from the state, Richter indicated he was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of raping a woman in Illinois in 1999. He said he also got a three-year sentence for passing bad checks in a separate case.
Robert Noel, Hamid Ghassemi's defense attorney, seized on the previous convictions as an opportunity to chip away at Richter's story that he was uncomfortable targeting Tahereh Ghassemi.
"You would harm a woman if given the opportunity," he said.
In the Ghassemi case, Richter was indicted on second-degree murder and faced a mandatory life sentence if he was convicted of that charge. He initially refused to cooperate with authorities and remained loyal to his former boss, prosecutors said. But in 2018, Richter pleaded guilty to manslaughter and made a videotaped statement where he confessed to helping kill Tahereh Ghassemi at Hamid Ghassemi's behest. Richter gave his confession in exchange for a 50-year sentence.
He refused to testify in 2021, although he never recanted his statement. Richter said he was running low on money and grew frustrated because he felt his attorney pressured him into the plea agreement.
Ashpaugh also accepted his plea in 2018 and had agreed to testify against Hamid Ghassemi. But in January, he was found dead in state prison, where he was awaiting sentencing.
In her opening statement to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, the lead prosecutor in this case, said she decided to give Richter a better deal because prosecutors needed his eyewitness account to prove Hamid Ghassemi's role in the murder-for-hire plot.
The son, Hamed Ghassemi, took the stand Friday and described his strained relationship with his father. During an emotionally wrought testimony, he said he and his mother cut all ties with Hamid Ghassemi following a family trip to their homeland, Iran, in 2013. Hamed Ghassemi said he was arrested by Iranian military police after his father had drugs planted in one of his vehicles.
When his ex-wife was killed, Hamid Ghassemi lived in what Hamed Ghassemi described as a million-dollar home in the 1800 block of East Carriage House Drive.