A man who pleaded guilty to abducting and killing Hamid Ghassemi's ex-wife will testify against the former Baton Rouge car dealer during his first-degree murder trial.
Prosecutors will spend much of the next week trying to prove to jurors that Ghassemi masterminded a plot to have his 54-year-old wife Tahereh killed in 2015, shortly after he paid her $1 million in a divorce settlement.
Prosecutors opened their case Thursday following three days of jury selection. During opening arguments, Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings said Daniel Humberto Richter, one of the three hitmen Ghassemi is accused of hiring, will take the stand and detail how he orchestrated the homicide.
Ghassemi faces a mandatory life sentence if he's convicted. Richter was originally indicted for second-degree murder for his role, but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in June.
Cummings said he was spared the prosect of life without parole and guaranteed a 30-year prison stint in exchange for his trial testimony. He's slated to be sentenced Aug. 22.
Ghassemi immigrated to the U.S. from Iran in the 1970s and opened the Import One and Import One Elite auto dealerships on Airline Highway. Richter was a mechanic and washer who worked several years at the business.
According to prosecutors, Ghassemi paid Richter $10,000 and told him to recruit Skyler Williams to assist in the abduction and slaying. Williams, who was 17 at the time, brought Tyler Lee Ashpaugh in on the scheme, according to prosecutors.
Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March. It was not clear if he's on the state's witness list. Ashpaugh had previously accepted a deal and agreed to testify against Ghassemi, but he died in prison at Angola in January.