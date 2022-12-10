Family court judge Hunter Greene was elected to a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Saturday.
Little more than a month after finishing second in the primary election, Greene, a Republican, defeated 19th Judicial District Court judge Donald Johnson, a Democrat who had gotten the most votes in the primary, with 54.4% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.
The November primary featured another Republican candidate, 19th JDC judge Beau Higginbotham. Political experts said Higginbotham and Greene diluted each other’s support from GOP voters in the primary.
Greene replaces Justice J. Michael McDonald, whose 20-year tenure on the bench ends Dec. 31. McDonald is older than 70 and was restricted from seeking re-election by state law.
Greene, 56, spent 10 years in the Louisiana House, representing the 66th District before being elected to the bench in 2014 as a family court judge. He ran on a philosophy of being a strict adherent to the Louisiana constitution when he joins the appeals court.
Johnson, 68, is the 19th JDC’s longest-serving judge campaigned on a platform of addressing the root causes of crime at the front-end, before criminals offend and enter the system.
Greene is scheduled to be sworn into his new seat Jan. 1.
The 1st Circuit covers 16 parishes in central Louisiana. Four of the 12 judgeships in the court are dedicated to appeals casework in East Baton Rouge Parish.