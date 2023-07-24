There's a $2 million hole in the budget for some Louisiana employee pensions — and East Baton Rouge Parish government could still be on the hook to fill it, a judge ruled Monday.
It's the latest wrinkle in a fight over tax money that could lead to more money for Baton Rouge-area parks but could also cause problems for the retirements of numerous state workers.
For more than three decades, a small portion of the taxes paid to fund agencies like BREC, the East Baton Rouge parks system, have been set aside for state pension systems. But BREC recently sued to halt this arrangement, saying voters approved the tax specifically to fund BREC.
Last December, District Judge Ronald Johnson ordered the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which is responsible for collecting and distributing tax revenue, to hold off on doling $2 million out to the retirement agencies. Instead, he ordered Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office to put the money in a trust until he ruled on who gets the money.
But that has left the retirement systems short on cash, leaving a big unanswered question: Who fills the gap while the case is being heard? The systems, which pay pensions to everyone from assessors and clerks of court to city workers, sheriffs, teachers and district attorneys, have argued the case could take years, leaving them with serious financial difficulties.
Gautreaux — who has argued he shouldn't be part of the lawsuit at all since his office's role in tax collection is merely administrative — filed an unusual legal action called a "concursus" seeking for the courts to referee the short-term funding question while the larger debate played out.
BREC had tried to get District Judge Beau Higginbotham — who is handling that concursus — to leave them out of the debate. But on Monday, the judge rejected the motion, which means BREC, the sheriff's office, and the city-parish consolidated government will be left to play legal hot potato with the outstanding bill.
BREC's attorneys had argued that the larger question of who gets the money in the long-term is seperate from more immediate concerns over just the $2 million. But the pension systems argued the two issues couldn't be seperated.
The state retirement systems affected include the: Louisiana Assessors’ Retirement Fund; Clerks’ of Court Retirement and Relief Fund; Municipal Employees Retirement System of Louisiana; Registrars of Voters Employees’ Retirement System; Louisiana Sheriffs’ Pension and Relief Fund; District Attorneys’ Retirement System and Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.
Meanwhile, the larger lawsuit continues to plod through the courts. Gautreaux's office made a motion for Johnson to recuse as judge; he rejected it, but the First Circuit Court of Appeal vacated his ruling.
The appeals court ordered Johnson to ask the Louisiana Supreme Court to appoint an ad hoc judge, who will hear the sheriff's recusal motion. That means it could be weeks before it's even clear which judge will hear the case.