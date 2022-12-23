In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
The rulings affect a lawsuit against the city that claims police used excessive force and violated the First Amendment with the arrests during tumultuous demonstrations in the summer of 2016.
Sterling, who was Black, was fatally shot on July 5 by a White Baton Rouge Police officer responding to a complaint of a man with a gun outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive. Cell phone video of the shooting, which happened during a summer of protests over police killings of Black men, drew national outrage; several large protests roiled Baton Rouge.
Two days after Sterling was shot dead — but before the Baton Rouge protests — Micah Johnson, a disgruntled U.S. Army Reserve veteran who was upset about the police shootings, shot and killed five Dallas police officers at the end of an otherwise peaceful protest. He also wounded nine other officers and injured two civilians during the sniper ambush.
Then, on July 17 — after the protests at which the arrests occurred — Gavin Long launched a deadly ambush near a B-Quik gas station on Airline Highway, killing three BRPD officers and one East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy and wounding two other officers.
Attorneys defending the parish intended to allude to the two high-profile officer killings to illustrate the level of hostility toward law enforcement and justify local officers’ response to the Sterling protest. Nearly 200 people were arrested when large swaths of demonstrators stormed the city in outrage — including the activists filing the lawsuit.
Joseph Scott III, the attorney representing parish officials, argued in motions that a “large and increasingly violent crowd” hurled objects at officers and tried to take the interstate, provoking a strong response from law enforcement. He said the Dallas shooting shows the national upheaval officers had to grapple with during the summer of 2016 and justified the need for mobile force field and special response teams.
But U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ruled out any references to the Long shooting in the upcoming trial. He deemed the killings irrelevant because they happened about a week after the controversial marches.
The judge will, however allow prospective jurors to hear testimony about police response to about the ambush in Dallas. He said that shooting happened during a protest and ruled that defendants can use it to rebut to an expert witness’ testimony on police militarization.
The judge also placed limits on references the plaintiff's attorneys can make. While they can note that Sterling's killing was the reason for the protests, they can’t go into detail about circumstances of that case in arguments or questioning.
During Tuesday’s hearing inside the federal courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge, deGravelles also barred use of the phrase “Defund the Police” to depict the group of activists and reporters as part of a movement. New Orleans attorney John Adcock, who is representing the plaintiffs, said it’s a inflammatory term that has become "associated with chaos.
“We just think it’s a fundamental failure of reason to say our clients were involved in a movement that didn’t enter into popular parlance until four years later after the death of George Floyd,” he told the judge. “Defund the Police wasn’t a thing in 2016, and it just stops people from looking into the issue. That’s what we’re afraid of here.”
DeGravelles agreed, calling it a "red-button word" that had no bearing on the case.
"The unfairly prejudicial effect of the word far outweighs the evidence," he said Tuesday.
Scott said he had no intention to use the term. He does intend to show jurors photos of protesters, including two of the plaintiffs, holding picket signs at the 2016 march with Defund the Police and the Black Lives Matter slogan, and deGravelles allowed that.
The judge said no evidence can be introduced to show that some of the activists involved in the lawsuit were arrested before or after the July 2016 protest, ruling it prejudicial.
DeGravelles also barred the plaintiff attorneys from using any third-party allegations of mistreatment at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison when they were taken to jail.
The judge also said that defense attorneys could not say the specific plaintiffs threw rocks, destroyed property or engaged in illegal acts. But he said Scott could reference more generally that some protesters did so to depict the atmosphere and overall tenor of what police grappled with during the protest.
"I think it's relevant to the mental state of the officers," deGravelles told Adcock during his ruling. "Even though there's been no proof that your clients did anything untoward, I still think it's relevant."
No trial date has been set in the federal case. Attorneys are expected to meet again in court Jan. 18.
The suit was filed on behalf of 12 protesters and two journalists who were taken into custody during the July 10, 2016 rally. They assert police used excessive force, infringed on their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly, violated freedom of the press by arresting reporters Karen Savage and activist-journalist Cherry Foytlin, and operated as part of a conspiracy to silence the community.
The suit includes a lengthy list of defendants, including 12 officers that detained and arrested demonstrators; East Baton Rouge Parish; the sheriff's office; Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, a sheriff’s office insurer. Former Mayor-President Melvin Lee “Kip” Holden, East Baton Rouge sheriff Sid Gautreaux III, State Police’s ex-superintendents Michael Edmonson and Kevin Reeves and then-Baton Rouge police chief Carl Dabadie Jr. are all defendents too.
It was one of multiple suits filed against the city following the 2016 protests.
Baton Rouge agreed to settle a previous lawsuit filed by dozens of protesters, including Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, that they were arrested solely for simple obstruction of a highway. Those arrests stemmed from a march the same weekend along Airline Highway near the Baton Rouge Police headquarters.