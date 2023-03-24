A Baton Rouge judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit alleging the Louisiana United Methodist Church has improperly relinquished millions of dollars of property to dozens of churches that have left the flock.
The nation’s second largest Protestant denomination is in the throes of a deep conflict, largely over the church's acceptance of LBGTQ clergy and same-sex marriage. The United Methodist Church, or UMC, does not perform same-sex marriages and forbids self-avowed LGBTQ members from being ordained as ministers or pastors.
Nine current and former reverends sued the Louisiana Annual Conference, UMC's governing body for in-state churches, over how they've handled the departures. The lawsuit says leaders of the Louisiana Annual Conference have divested buildings and other properties owned by the UMC to disaffiliating churches for a token of their fair market value. They also claim many congregations are leaving for reasons other than the LBGTQ issues the disaffiliation rule they're using was designed to address.
The plaintiffs, who have remained loyal to the United Methodist denomination, say the Louisiana Annual Conference hasn’t fought hard enough to be adequately compensated for the property the UMC rightfully owns.
A state judge in the 19th Judicial District Court agreed with attorneys representing the conference, who argued the constitutional separation of church and state prevented judicial action in the matter.
District Judge Kelly Balfour listened to arguments Thursday morning, then ruled the courts have no jurisdiction to weigh in on the matter.
"Why would I put my opinion in the middle of a church function?" the judge asked during the hearing.
Some member churches began divorcing themselves from the UMC in 2020, shortly after denominational leaders laid out an exit policy that made disaffiliation easier for churches that objected to UMC’s stance on the issue. The exit policy, commonly referred to as paragraph 2553, allows local churches to retain their property rights after disaffiliating if they pay 12 months of fees to their respective state conference.
Plaintiffs sought an order stopping the Louisiana conference from divesting property to more churches. David Cohn, a Baton Rouge attorney representing the plaintiffs, used First Methodist United Church Shreveport as an example of local churches misusing the exit policy.
The Shreveport congregation is set to vote on disaffiliation April 16. Cohn estimated the Louisiana conference stands to lose more than $50 million in assets if the Shreveport church elects to depart the denomination. He pointed out that the Shreveport church will only have to pay about $765,000 in fees to keep the property.
“What is the duty of the Annual Conference to ensure fairness?” he asked the judge. “When you give somebody the privilege of managing the process, that creates a duty to make sure it’s fair.”
The suit is part of an ongoing schism in the Methodist church playing out in many states across the nation, including Louisiana. There are currently 384 churches and campus ministries in the state’s Annual Conference, which had more than 102,000 congregants at the end of 2022, church officials said Thursday.
So far, 69 Louisiana churches have disaffiliated, according to UMC officials. The denomination expects several more churches to get the requisite two-thirds vote from their congregations by Dec. 31. That’s when the exit policy sunsets.
“It’s been very heartbreaking to be here,” Louisiana Annual Conference Bishop Delores J. Williamston said outside the courtroom after the judge ruled in her favor. “This has been decades of sensitive concerns in our denomination. It’s a 50-year fight.”
The lawsuit, filed March 13 in the 19th JDC, is rooted in the LGBTQ debate.
The General Conference, a worldwide delegation of Methodist churches, meets every four years to set policies for the denomination. They vote on everything from which songs are included in the hymnal to picking relief efforts the UMC will support.
In 2019, the global delegation added paragraph 2553, a new provision to the Book of Discipline, a theological rule book outlining the denomination’s ecclesiastical doctrine. The new clause gave individual member churches the option to remain in the fold or detach from the denomination if they had “reasons of conscience” regarding the UMC’s stance on LGBTQ issues.
UMC officials say most of the Louisiana churches breaking away under the 2553 policy have been more traditional ones that agreed with the 2019 decision, yet have other motives for leaving.
Cohn framed the case as a property rights issue. He argued that the 2019 policy shift narrowly defined the “limited exception” that permitted member churches to keep their assets after defecting.
He told Balfour many of the churches have listed other reasons in their disaffiliation agreements as the motivation for leaving. He indicated some have even flat out said they want to keep their church property and no longer want to be under denominational rule.
He said that was a violation of trust clause protections historically designed to maintain the Methodist church’s property rights.
“They are not following the (stipulations) of 2553 as it is laid out,” he said. “This whole thing is not driven by homosexuality. It’s driven by the trust clause.”