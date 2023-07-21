As COVID ravaged Baton Rouge, Vishal Vasanji took a visible role in fighting it.
As co-founder and CEO of Relief Telemed, a startup that used a mobile app to connect patients and doctors, he worked with parish government to launch pop-up testing sites in underserved areas and helped set up a site in the Tigerland area near LSU where workers and students could get drive-thru testing. It was part of the company's mission to use technology to improve how people got health care.
But Vasanji fell from grace last year amid accusations he embezzled investors' money and spent it on family vacations to Disneyland, private school tuition, car payments, and other personal expenses.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced the former CEO to 28 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine for misusing the company's funds.
"You preyed upon them," U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson said, noting many of Vasanji's victims were relatives. "You preyed upon their love and respect for you and that's despicable. And there has to be consequences."
Vasanji pleaded guilty to wire fraud in January, shortly after federal authorities filed charging affidavits against him. According to a sentencing report, Vasanji solicited funds from at least 11 investors between February 2018 and August 2021. He pledged to use the investments to grow the startup and said he wouldn't receive a salary until the company became profitable.
But prosecutors say Vasanji did pay nearly $260,000 to his personal bank accounts. He spent investment dollars on shopping sprees, eating out at restaurants, Saints football tickets, washing machine and dryer repairs and to buy a Peloton stationary bike, according to court documents.
During Thursday's hearing, Vasanji expressed remorse and apologized to his business partners as well as family members and other investors. He waived indictment early in the case, saving prosecutors the time and cost to present the case before a grand jury to formally charge him.
"It is of great shame and embarassment that I stand before this court," he said, reading from a statement. "Every day I wake up knowing I've let a lot of people down.
"I put my own self-interest ahead of others and took advantage of their trust," he added. "I can only hope one day that I will be able to redeem myself through my actions."
Vasanji helped launch Patient Plus Urgent Care, a multi-clinic patient care business known for its "spokespuppet" featured in kooky billboard ads across the city.
In 2017, he joined forces with software developer James Davis to open Relief Telemed, a tech startup based in Baton Rouge.
Davis, an LSU business school professor, said Vasanji's embezzlement scheme caused their company to go bankrupt. Describing his former business partner as a "master manipulator," he urged the judge Vasanji deserved some prison time.
"We lost our momentum because of the weight of his multiple actions," Davis said.
Vasanji acknowledged he and Davis's shared vision to make healthcare more accessible to people regardless of their circumstances, and apologized.
"I broke your trust and because of that, I lost my business partner. But most of all, I lost a friend," he told Davis.
Vasanji went on to concede that as he worked around the clock to build the company up from the ground, he began funneling small amounts of money from the business accounts to cover personal expenses. Before long, the spending got out of control.
"Selfishly, I felt the company owed me," he said. "I wasn't getting paid. But it wasn't right for me to think that way."
Jackson noted the amount of support Vasanji received from family members, many of whom sat in court during Thursday's hearing. His attorney Franz Borghardt indicated virtually all the victims were reimbursed through bankruptcy proceedings after Relief Telemed reorganized its executive hierarchy to push Vasanji out. Borghardt said the defendant also gave up about $4.5 million worth of shares in the company to cover settlements in a civil lawsuit and pay a portion of the victims' reimbursements.
Jackson, the judge, ordered Vasanji to turn himself in Aug. 24 to begin his sentence. The defendant said he was working to better himself.
"It was not about living a lavish lifestyle, I was just trying to care for my family," he said. "I promised (my wife) that this conviction won't define me, but it will change me."