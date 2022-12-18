A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution.
District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with the Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish, which filed a lawsuit against Gautreaux in November. The judge granted BREC a preliminary injunction to stop the sheriff from diverting a portion of BREC’s 2022 tax proceeds to the retirement systems. Johnson said the money would be held in the 19th Judicial District’s registry of court until the legal battle is decided.
“This is not an easy decision because there are pension retirement funds that are at stake. However, the court is duty-bound to follow what’s consistent with the law,” the judge said during a hearing Friday afternoon.
It’s a decision that could have a domino effect as many of the pension funds have come to rely on the local tax dollars, a yearly source of revenue for the past 32 years. Officials from at least two retirement systems testified they will likely be forced to take legal action against Gautreaux if he isn't able to pay out the BREC dollars.
“I'm not sure we would have a choice,” said Kristi Garcia, executive director of the District Attorneys’ Retirement System. “The board has a fiduciary duty to enforce all laws related to the system in order to protect the system and its members. I think, in that role, they wouldn’t have any choice but to file suit.”
The East Baton Rouge sheriff, like many other top lawmen across the state, serves as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds. Each year, his office collects property tax payments and then distributes them to dozens of government agencies in the parish that levy taxes.
Since 1989, it’s been the sheriff’s practice to remit a small portion of each agency’s tax proceeds to retirement funds for law enforcement, district attorneys, teachers, assessors, clerk of court employees and elections officials.
In 2021, Gautreaux gave more than $1.9 million of BREC’s tax money to seven different pension funds throughout the state, according to courtroom testimony.
“BREC got very little benefit whatsoever for that almost $2 million,” BREC attorney Jude Bursavich said in court Friday. “Why would East Baton Rouge voters ever again support BREC and vote for a decade of BREC taxes? It’s certainly going to affect BREC’s future.”
The property taxes for 2022 are still being collected. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has yet to release an annual report the sheriff’s office uses as a guide for disbursing ad valorem funds for nearly 40 taxing bodies in the parish.
The urgency of Johnson's decision became readily apparent during Friday’s hearing when a tax assessor testified that the sheriff's office could receive the payments as soon as that afternoon. Vivia Dimmer, the sheriff's office tax director, said disbursements will begin going out to the retirement funds soon after the tax dollars come in.
Lawyers and other representing at least five of the seven affected pension funds listed in court documents by Gautreaux were present during Friday’s hearing. Counsel for three of the funds took the stand and said they have relied on the tax revenue from East Baton Rouge Parish since 1989, when state lawmakers enacted a measure to bolster unfunded portions of the state's coffers for public employees.
“I will admit that we have been receiving these funds for the last 32 years. So then to abruptly, in the middle of our fiscal year, not fund us, it would be very detrimental to us,” Louisiana Clerks of Court Association executive director Debbie Hundall testified.
Mary Erlingson, the sheriff’s Baton Rouge attorney, said Gautreaux has been re-directing the money in compliance with the state law, which legislators passed in conjunction with a voter-approved constitutional amendment. She told Johnson it would be improper to deem his “status quo” practice a constitutional violation at a summary hearing.
“Funding these retirement systems has been considered an operating expense of other public entities,” Erlingson said. “They (BREC) get the benefit of the clerks, the DA, the sheriff. They get the benefit of these agencies doing services for BREC, and the Legislature has determined that in exchange for this benefit, they’re to fund these retirement systems.”
BREC’s lawyers contend the agency isn’t subject to the statute because it was not a stated purpose listed on the six tax referendums voters have approved for BREC since its inception. They successfully argued, for now, that the Louisiana constitution stipulates “all proceeds of the tax shall be used solely” for purposes outlined in the propositions approved by voters.
“Ultimately it is about the citizens of the parish,” BREC superintendent Corey Wilson said outside the courtroom after the judge’s ruling. “We’re just trying to protect their wishes. Fortunately, through their support, we've been able to be the best park system in the country. We don't want to lose their support, and so we just want to do what's right in their eyes.”