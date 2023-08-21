A judge has temporarily blocked the LHSAA from moving forward with its plans for a select/nonselect system, putting the format for this year's high school football playoffs in doubt.
In a win for the nine schools that have sued the body that governs Louisiana high school athletics, judge Will Jordan issued a preliminary injunction that forbids the new system while a lawsuit plays out in court.
It was not immediately clear what that means for the playoffs this year.
Previously, all private schools, full magnet schools, lab schools and some charter schools were labeled "select," but the LHSAA recently updated that definition to include all schools with magnet components, all charter schools, and schools located in open-enrollment parishes.
This is a developing story, check back soon for updates.