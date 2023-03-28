William Brown, a two-time football national champion and special forces National Guardsman who went on to serve nearly 20 years on the bench as a district court judge in Baton Rouge, died peacefully this month at the age of 88.
"He was a great guy," said District Judge Michael McDonald, who served alongside Brown several years in the 19th JDC before Brown retired in 1996. "He had a great personality and he was a great judge. We could use more like him."
Born in 1935, Brown grew up in Wagoner, Oklahoma during the Depression era. He earned a football scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and helped the Sooners win back-to-back national championships in 1955 and 1956 under legendary coach Bud Wilkinson.
After his collegiate days, Brown had a short-lived stint in the Canadian Football League for what were then known as the Edmonton Eskimos. But a knee injury cut his playing days short.
Brown went on to join former LSU football coach Paul Dietzel's staff in 1957 while attending laws school at the university. He also taught and coached football at Catholic High School. While in Baton Rouge, he met his future wife Mary Ann Adcock.
Brown was later commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and graduated from artillery and paratrooper schools. He served on active and reserve duty in the Oklahoma National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve and Louisiana Special Forces between 1958 and 1964.
He began his legal career in Baton Rouge, starting at private law firm Howell & Brown. In 1979, Brown was elected to his seat on the 19th JDC and served four terms before retiring in 1996.
"When you came to court, you needed to be prepared in presenting your case. He wanted you to come in there and know what you were doing," said McDonald. "He was going to be prepared to hear your case, and he expected you to be prepared to present it."
After stepping down from the bench, Brown began yet another chapter regulating casinos as a control officer for the Louisiana Gaming Board until 2011.
Loved ones remembered Brown as a man of devout faith who doted over his three grandsons as well as his daughter Laurie, who he affectionately nicknamed "Bullet." According to Brown's obit, he will laid to rest in a private burial.
"He was a very busy and talented man both athletically and in the legal profession," East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "He was very patriotic, having served in the military. And in the legal profession, he was always a stickler for being precise and on time.
"He was a firm but fair man," Moore added. "He loved his country, family, church and community."