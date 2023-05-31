Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron agreed to suspend his law license for 30 days and then work under two years’ probation to settle a state disciplinary investigation after he got into a fight with one of his of his clients in the fall of 2021.
In May 2022, an Ascension misdemeanor judge ruled that Orgeron and his client, Roydall Lumar of Convent, were both guilty of misdemeanor battery over the alleged fisticuffs and wrestling match inside the councilman's Ascension law office months earlier.
An outburst at a council meeting days after the Oct. 15, 2021, fight also got him censured by the Parish Council, a non-binding rebuke by his peers for his conduct.
Orgeron and the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel, a state office that probes and prosecutes allegations of lawyers' professional misconduct, recently agreed to file a joint petition for "consent discipline" with the Louisiana Supreme Court.
In a 5-2 ruling Wednesday, the Supreme Court accepted the proposed discipline.
Under the terms of the deal, Orgeron had his law license suspended for a year and one day, but all but 30 days of the suspension were deferred, pending completion of the probationary period.
The high court ruling says the probation period won't start until Orgeron and the disciplinary office complete a probationary plan.
If Orgeren fails to comply with the probation conditions or commits any further misconduct, the deferred part of the suspension would take affect, along with "additional discipline, as appropriate."
Under the high court's order, Orgeron has to bear legal costs and expenses.
Orgeron didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The two Supreme Court dissenters, Associate Justices Scott J. Crichton and Piper D. Griffin, found the penalty too severe, though the violations of professional conduct that Orgeron committed were serious.
"However, the underlying facts in this case are unique and, in my view, the proposed sanction, including 30 days actual suspension from the practice of law, is disproportionate to the facts," Crichton wrote in a dissent.
Griffin adopted Crichton's reasons.
Orgeron had claimed that he was attacked by his much younger client. At the time of Orgeron's misdemeanor conviction, however, Ascension Parish Court Judge Erin Wiley Lanoux rejected the self-defense claim.
Instead, she agreed with then-prosecutor Morgan Gravois that both men had a role in the dispute, which left them both with injuries. She said she was unable to determine, based on the evidence, who was the instigator and who was acting in self-defense.
At sentencing, Lanoux told Orgeron that, as a lawyer, he had a higher duty to try to be a counselor to Lumar and calm the situation in the office in October 2021.
"You didn't do that that day," Lanoux said then.
Under the misdemeanor sentence Orgeron and Lumar received, they both were given 60-day suspended jail sentences and had to pay fines and court costs.
They also had to take anger management classes.