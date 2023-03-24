The leader of a Baton Rouge drug crew that authorities sold kilograms of heroin across the state — including public places like the Tanger Outlets mall in Gonzales — pleaded guilty to trafficking charges in federal court this week, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe said Thursday.
Francisco Palma, 43, was indicted on 22 drug and weapons charges that included conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin, racketeering, gun possession and money laundering charges. He pleaded guilty to 11 of the indictments Thursday, U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana records indicate.
Palma was one of six defendants named in the 22-count indictment last August. He is the first to accept a plea deal in the case.
Authorities described him as the front man of a major ring that distributed cocaine and heroin in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other parts of the state. Palma and his crew ran their high-level operation between October 2017 and February 2019, according to indictments.
He admitted that he got his supply from Mexico City, Mexico, then smuggled the drugs into the U.S. The dealers often exchanged cash and conducted deals in heavily trafficked public areas like the Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales, investigators said.
Prosecutors said Palma and his live-in girlfriend, Brittany Adell Allison, stored drugs in their East Lakeshore Drive home and hid large amounts of cash there that she laundered with the couple's credit cards. They also travelled to Mexico together to pick up drug shipments, authorities allege.
Federal agents seized a stash of more than $250,000, luxury vehicles, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and thirteen firearms during the investigation.
Court records show two of Palma's co-defendants, Marco Antonio Filos and Richard Antunez, also filed notices in court this month to plead guilty.
Palma stands to spend 10 years to life in prison, according to his plea agreement. U.S. District Chief Judge presided over the hearing Thursday. She did not set a date for Palma's sentencing.