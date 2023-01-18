Two Livingston Parish sheriff's sales have been canceled, part of the continuing fall out from a Christmas cyberattack on a third-party vendor that stores data for the parish Clerk of Court's office.
Clerk of Court Jason Harris said the office uses a software system from Cott Systems, based in Columbus, Ohio, to host their data off-site, in the cloud, on multiple servers. Livingston has worked with the company, which hosts systems across 21 states, for over a decade.
Over Christmas, the system was apparently breached, prompting a shutdown to protect the data and launching a system-wide review to identify what, if any, information had been compromised, Harris said.
For several weeks now, the e-search function that allows people to search for public records on the clerk of court's website has been down.
In a social media post, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced that the sheriff's sales scheduled for Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. were canceled because of fallout from the cyberattack.
"The attack has impacted 25 Louisiana Clerk of Court Offices as well as 300+ counties in multiple states," the post says. "In order to provide the correct and required documents, information will not be readily available for the Sheriff’s Sale on January 18th or February 15th. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you on March 15."
The post added that the office "We will hold sales on movables only as regularly scheduled on Jan. 18."
Harris said the office was finally up and running internally Tuesday, though the external e-search function for public records was still unavailable for the public. Harris does anticipate that function will return soon, however.
He emphasized that if people need help accessing documents to call the clerk's office, as they will likely be able to locate the files currently unavailable to the public. Employees were working late into the night to catch up on the backlog.
"Some of the files are still in boxes because we’ve been manually recording them for a couple of weeks," he said.