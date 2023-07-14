The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals handed down a ruling Friday that once again denied the incorporation of the city of St. George in southeast Baton Rouge.
First Circuit Judges Mitchell Theriot, Wayne Ray Chutz and Steven Miller unanimously agreed that the petition for St. George "failed to comply" with state law. They affirmed a Baton Rouge district court's judgment last year that denied the incorporation.
St. George organizers spent nearly a decade trying to build momentum for the creation of the new city. In an October 2019 election, 54% of voters from within the proposed city's limits voted "yes" on the incorporation.
"We do not find that the information contained in the petition for incorporation was sufficient to comply with the statutory requirements laid out in (state law)," the ruling from the First Circuit states. "Although the petition listed the services that would be provided, the petition did not provide the necessary information to place citizens of the area to be incorporated on notice of a plan for the provision of those services."
