When a state prison sentence is handed down to criminal defendants in Ascension Parish, boilerplate language read out in court regularly informs them they will be remanded to the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Those simple, often repeated words underlie an important fact in state law, lawyers and others said: that convicted criminal defendants don't become the responsibility of the state prison system until they are formally sentenced.
On Wednesday, state Department of Corrections officials said the failure to sentence a convict found guilty of murder in Ascension half a decade ago is one of a complicated set of reasons that Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc was mistakenly released from a parish jail in northeast Louisiana on Nov. 30.
Without the procedural act of sentencing — LeBlanc is staring at mandatory life in prison from his September 2017 second-degree murder conviction — state corrections officials say they had no legal authority to hold him once he finished his prison sentence in May for a prior gun possession conviction in Ascension.
"It's due process. You can't override the constitutional and statutorily imposed structure, which is for an agency to take control of a person, when a sentence hasn't been imposed," said Natalie LaBorde, executive counsel for the state Department of Corrections.
LeBlanc wasn't immediately set free from incarceration but reverted to the custody of Madison Parish jailers. Several months later, though, he was eventually released once he got credit for time served on separate charges in that parish.
LeBlanc, whose was convicted of a suspected drug-related hit in Donaldsonville in 2014, remained at large Wednesday after he skipped out on a required 48-hour check-in with his parole officer.
The Ascension Sheriff's Office didn't even find out about LeBlanc's release until a resident told a patrol deputy on Monday that he might have been seen in Donaldsonville. To their surprise, deputies later confirmed he had been released from jail, whereabouts unknown.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has said LeBlanc is considered a threat to the public and said his deputies and state probation and parole officers are looking for him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest over the missed parole meeting.
Family members of LeBlanc's victim, 37-year-old Adoriji Wilson, of Donaldsonville, have said they now fear retaliation with his convicted killer on the loose.
The revelation on Tuesday of LeBlanc's erroneous release prompted a round of finger-pointing by local and state officials.
In comments to WAFB-TV on Tuesday, District Attorney Ricky Babin, whose office is prosecuting LeBlanc, put the blame on state corrections officials for failing to heed paperwork from Ascension, known as a detainer, designed to keep LeBlanc in law enforcement custody on the murder conviction.
Even without the sentence, Babin said, the detainer should have held LeBlanc in prison had officials followed their own procedures.
"If he has a detainer, they shouldn’t release him. They should send him back to the parish prison in which he’s detained,” Babin told WAFB on Tuesday.
“He wasn’t sentenced yet, but there’s no delay on us. There’s nothing for us to do. All I have to do is put the sentence on the docket. The sentence is automatic life in prison without parole. I don’t have to have a sentencing hearing to convince a judge how many years to sentence him. It’s an automatic legal sentence."
State corrections officials said Madison Parish officials, who hold many state inmates, did have the Ascension detainer and as well as one of their own on LeBlanc.
When LeBlanc was transferred to Riverbend Detention Center to the face the Madison charges after his state sentence on the gun charge expired, it was up to the local authorities who run that jail to follow the detainer, not the state, corrections officials said.
East Carroll Parish sheriff's deputies, who operate the jail in Lake Providence and hold neighboring Madison Parish's pre-trial defendants, didn't do so for reasons that remain unclear. They let LeBlanc free.
East Carroll Parish Sheriff Wydette Williams wasn't available for comment, his staff said Wednesday.
Officials in the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Sammie Byrd believes the state corrections' statement on LeBlanc's release sufficed in describing what happened. Deputies declined further comment Wednesday.
Laborde, the corrections lawyer, also questioned why it has taken so long for LeBlanc to be sentenced.
"And I would also say the bigger issue is why for five years — that this conviction occurred since 2017 and the sentence is a mandatory life sentence — why has the court not imposed that sentence. That's more confusing to me," Laborde said.
She added that had LeBlanc been sentenced at the time of his conviction in 2017, "DOC would have processed him then and he would have been serving with us then on that life sentence."
Other Louisiana criminal lawyers said the five-year gap between LeBlanc's conviction and the still-pending sentence seems unusually long.
Houma lawyer Andy DeJean, who has practiced in Ascension but did not represent LeBlanc, said typically the kind of mandatory sentence LeBlanc faces happens in one to three months after conviction.
Sometimes, DeJean noted, judges will even waive preliminary steps for convictions that call for mandatory life and hand down the sentence the same day as the guilty verdict or plea.
He said he considered the extended time between LeBlanc's conviction and sentence some kind of breakdown in procedure.
“Oh, man, five years is, uh, … five years, somebody dropped the ball,” DeJean said.
Laborde also noted that LeBlanc appeared via electronic video conferencing in Ascension court on his murder conviction after Madison Parish authorities took custody of him from the state earlier this year.
Ascension and Madison officials could have worked out steps to keep him in jail at that point, she said.
Court minutes and papers show that LeBlanc's case hit a number of defense and prosecution continuances after conviction, delays from COVID-19 and the death of his original defense attorney.
That attorney, Morris W. Reed Jr., died on Dec. 23, 2019, several months after some attempts to sentence him had been continued.
Court papers don't make clear if the judge, prosecutors or his defense attorney had some procedural reason to delay sentencing.
However, court officials noted that after Reed died, LeBlanc had continued to pursue his right to have private counsel represent him, not a public defender, contributing to delays.
A spokesman for Babin hasn't returned requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.
Judge Alvin Turner Jr. of the 23rd Judicial District Court has presided over LeBlanc's case. The judge declined to comment Wednesday. State judicial rules bar him from commenting cases before him.
LeBlanc's current attorneys, who recently took over his case, declined to comment Tuesday and didn't respond to an additional request for comment Wednesday.