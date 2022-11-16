Louisiana's troubled youth jails are "at full bed capacity" and can't accept any more teen offenders, state officials said in a letter last week to youth judges, in which they requested the judges' help in releasing some low-risk teens back to their communities.
"The Office of Juvenile Justice is working diligently to step-down or seek your permission to release youth on parole," OJJ officials said in the Nov. 10 letter, which The Advocate | The Times-Picayune obtained. "However, until OJJ can gain momentum to increase our state's bed space, we cannot safely accept more youth into the agency's custody."
The dearth of space in the facilities comes as Louisiana's juvenile justice system reels from years of understaffing and security woes and grapples with a fresh wave of violent outbursts inside lockups.
OJJ deputy secretary Bill Sommers and assistant secretary Otha "Curtis" Nelson said in the letter that the bed shortage applies to secure-care facilities and non-secure facilities alike. It stems partly from damages to a secure care facility for high-risk youth near Monroe that is still undergoing repairs from a massive riot, the letter says.
Sommers and Nelson also attributed the problem to an excess of youth offenders serving so-called extensive stays in OJJ custody when they could legally be released to "less restrictive" programs.
"There are a number of youth being maintained in OJJ's custody who legally could be released to continue their rehabilitation in a less-restrictive community based setting," the letter says.
It was not immediately clear for how long OJJ's facilities have faced the capacity shortages. An OJJ spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the letter. In a message, Sommers said the agency is "just trying to clear more space safely."
To fix the problem, the letter asks judges to grant parole for some youth offenders in OJJ custody. The agency has a mix of youth in both non-secure and secure-care facilities who could to be readily moved to less restrictive environments, the officials wrote. That includes some youth who are prepared to be "safely reintegrated back into the community," the letter says.
Some youth who have already been adjudicated in the justice system are serving their sentences in local youth jails rather than state-run OJJ facilities. Returning eligible teens to their communities could free up beds within OJJ, in turn allowing the agency to accept youth currently held in local facilities, the letter argues.
Judges in New Orleans were only recently informed about the OJJ directive, according to Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Candice Bates-Anderson. During a City Council budget hearing Wednesday, she said the letter highlighted the significance of the programs for youths offered through the court.
"The court has no control over who OJJ allows in. We have no control over OJJ’s capacity or numbers," Bates-Anderson said. "But we all know it’s very important that we have somewhere and some how and some place for the youth to go, and programs for the youth to be involved in."
With the state refusing to accept youths who have been ordered to “secure care,” the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans could soon be at risk of overcrowding, Judge Ranord Darensburg said.
Under questioning from District A Council member Joe Giarrusso, judges said they were frustrated by the state’s move.
“For the citizens, for the community, and for the children and for everybody involved, it is very problematic, and that is something that needs to be resolved,” said Bates-Anderson.
Darensburg said the letter was especially concerning because judges only decide to send youths to state detention after careful consideration.
“Once a determination is made that a child should be placed into secure care, that’s a determination that needs to be upheld, because that speaks to the safety of the community and our ability to administer justice for everybody in the community,” Darensburg said.
Amid the youth system's deepening crisis, a New York Times report last month found that a privately run youth jail under contract with OJJ has been plagued by abuse and suicide attempts among teens incarcerated there.
The report came several weeks after state leaders carried out a plan announced earlier this year to move some youth offenders to a facility in an old death row building at the State Penitentiary at Angola. They described it as a last-ditch effort to house and rehabilitate youth who had caused some of the worst violence or tried to escape from other youth facilities around the state, such as the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish.
OJJ officials promise that the Angola site, which is self-contained and has tall fences draped with black fabric, will keep youth beyond the periphery of adult inmates' movements at the notorious prison. The move has nonetheless drawn backlash from advocates, experts and former justice system officials.
On Tuesday, some of the groups who have scrutinized the Angola plan called OJJ's proposed solution to the bed shortage a welcome change.
"We are cautiously optimistic that this dire situation is an opportunity for the Office of Juvenile Justice to take a different approach," said Florentina Staigers Cruz, a spokesperson for Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, an advocacy group.
"It is way past time... to send kids home, the majority of whom are in prison for non-violent offenses. It’s also unfortunate that it took a crisis to force the state’s hand," she added.
This is a developing story; check back for updates. Staff writers Matt Sledge and Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.