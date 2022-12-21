A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles.
The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims, leaving the few remaining accusations on shaky ground.
Sharon Lewis filed suits in both state and federal court last year, claiming coworkers and superiors retaliated against her after she reported to LSU athletic department officials that two former students made sexual harassment allegations against Miles. Miles was the Tigers' football coach at the time and was one of Lewis’ direct supervisors.
The second student's allegations against Miles led to a settlement agreement between the two of them. Newly unearthed documents in Lewis' case show that the student's attorney requested $2.15 million from Miles and LSU. The final amount that she received remains unknown.
The suit names Miles, LSU’s board of supervisors, Athletic Director Scott Woodward, former Athletic Director Joseph Alleva, Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar.
On Tuesday, 19th Judicial District Court judge Tim Kelley sanctioned Lewis and her lead attorney Larry English, over claims they made about Robert Barton, Vicki Crochet and Shelby McKenzie, three attorneys for Baton Rouge law firm Taylor Porter, who were among the slate of defendants.
In his judgement filed in court records late Wednesday, Kelley said Lewis and English made false criminal allegations about the three attorneys, failed to adequately investigate conspiracy claims against them, and made several "sensational and unsupported public statements to the media." The judge also cited "abusive litigation tactics" and unfounded accusations of racist and sexist conduct as the basis for his ruling.
He ordered Lewis and English to pay $330,461.97 to cover the three defendants' legal fees spent battling the pair's "frivolous allegations." Kelley did not award the attorneys punitive damages, his order indicated.
LSU hired the Taylor Porter law firm to investigate sexual harassment claims a student made against Miles in 2013. Lewis' suit alleged that the firm buried a formal report detailing Miles' behavior and worked with school officials as part of a "scheme" to keep his alleged harassment under wraps.
English, Lewis' lead attorney, said the "LSU athletic department for the last 10 years has been run by a criminal enterprise" during a March 28 interview told Baton Rouge on public radio station WRKF, according to transcripts included in the motion for sanctions that Kelley approved Tuesday.
In their motion, lawyers representing the Taylor Porter defendants described those allegations as "nonsensical" and argued they were "implausible, not warranted by existing law, and filed for improper causes." The attorneys also note that Taylor Porter was dropped as a defendant from the original petition and English told the Baton Rouge Business Report they had no "legitimate claims" against the firm, according to an August 2021 article published in the news magazine.
"Lewis and her counsel have consistently attempted to try this case in media, as opposed to in court," the motion stated.
In addition to sanctioning the attorneys, Kelley dismissed more of the lawsuit's claims Tuesday.
A different judge had already tossed federal claims Lewis made under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO. In the separate but related state case over which Kelley is presiding, he threw out seven of the 13 counts on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, he tossed the state RICO claim.
English and his team, during Monday's hearing, agreed to drop a claim alleging all the defendants in the lawsuit violated state law by concealing LSU's alleged culture of retaliation, allowing the football program to rake in millions of dollars for the school.
That leaves four more counts in the state lawsuit. Kelley gave Lewis' attorneys 30 days to revise their petition on those allegations, allowing them time to rectify any legal deficencies in their arguments and re-file those claims.
Among those was a claim against the Board of Supervisors alleging school officials failed to protect Lewis after she came forward with alleged violations of Title IX federal regulations.
The federal racketeering claims Kelley dismissed this week were at the heart of Lewis’ case against the university. In them, she alleged school officials and attorneys conspired to cover up the female students' allegations.
Both of the counts involving Miles have been dismissed, leading his attorney to claim vindication.
"We are obviously gratified that all of the claims, in both the federal and state actions, have been dismissed against Les," Peter Ginsberg, one of Miles' attorneys, said in a statement Wednesday. "On a personal note, I am sorry that Les had to be put through this unfair ordeal and subjected to these false and legally defective allegations. Les was one of several people who were improperly maligned. While anyone can make false claims in the media, the sanctions award yesterday sends a strong signal that unhinged allegations are unfair, improper and will not be tolerated. Hopefully this puts a stop to such conduct."
Lewis' legal team has repeatedly sought to have Kelley recused from the case, but outside judges have cleared him to continue to preside.
In a statement Wednesday, English, the plaintiff attorney, pledged to appeal Kelley’s ruling. The attorney hinted at a conflict between Kelley and the Taylor Porter law firm; in motions to try and get the judge recused, they said he had been represented by lawyers from the firm in his divorce and attorneys with ties to Taylor Porter won him a large judgement in a 2014 personal injury case.
“Our legal team has been fighting to get Judge Kelley recused out of this case since May 2022,” English said in the statement. “Joe Alleva and Miriam Segar, in their deposition testimony, confirmed much of Ms. Lewis’ RICO claims. Despite these painstaking efforts, Judge Kelley, acting as an advocate for Taylor Porter… chose to ignore all of it and said, ‘you made it all up.’”