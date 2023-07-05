After years of delays, a Baton Rouge judge on Wednesday declined to postpone the trial for Hamid Ghassemi, the former owner of a used car dealership who is accused of hiring hitmen to kill his wife in 2015.
Ghassemi's first-degree murder trial is slated to begin Aug. 7. He is accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot by soliciting three men to abduct and kill his wife, Tahereh, in April 2015, weeks after their marriage ended.
Hamid Ghassemi appeared in court with his attorney Bob Noel, who said he and Ghassemi received 12 boxes of legal documents and evidence in discovery late last year. Noel told District Judge Tarvald Smith, who's presiding over the case, they need more than another month to prepare a defense.
"My client has not had sufficient time to investigate the contents of all of the documents," said Noel, who took over as Ghassemi's attorney in June 2022.
Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings stressed that the case has been going on nearly seven years and Ghassemi has cycled through multiple attorneys, noting prosecutors provided the documents in discovery years ago. She said he won't be trying the case during trial and doesn't have to investigate the claims himself.
"He knows everything that he needs to know to effectively aid his defense counsel," Cummings said.
"The bottom line is this: Mr. Ghassemi has done everything he can do to delay this case," she later added. "He's had ample opportunity to review everything he's had."
Prosecutors allege Hamid Ghassemi paid Daniel Humberto Richter, one of his longtime employees at the Import One dealership along Airline Highway, a $10,000 bounty to kill his ex-wife and their son, Hamed, and dispose of their bodies. Richter recruited Skyler Williams and Tyler Lee Ashpaugh to help him and split the money with them, prosecutors say.
All three of the men have pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme. Ghassemi is the lone defendant in the high-profile case still fighting the allegations against him. If jurors find him guilty, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
