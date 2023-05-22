A Prairieville man admitted to fatally stabbing another man 2.5 years ago at an Ascension Parish trailer park when he was a 17-year-old and has received a 20-year state prison sentence, court papers say.
Leading up to the stabbing, a history of domestic violence had building between the 39-year-old victim and the accused killer, Benjamin Evans, and Evans' mother, defense attorneys alleged, and that Ascension sheriff's deputies had previously been called out to their home.
On Oct. 5, 2020, Evans, now 19, got into a fight with the victim, Nathaniel McLeod Sr., and stabbed him at the L&D Trailer Park on La. 42 in Prairieville, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
McLeod was found dead at the scene, deputies said.
Prosecutors in Ascension didn't return an email for comment Monday.
According to a statement prosecutors in Ascension provided WAFB, sheriff's deputies found Evans at his home nearby shortly after they arrived at the scene. A later search of Evans' home turned up a knife that was consistent with a description of the knife that a witness said had been used in the stabbing.
In April 2021, Judge Steven Tureau of the 23rd Judicial District Court ruled that Evans could be tried as an adult, and he was indicted on a second-degree murder charge less than two months later, court papers say.
Under the plea to a lesser manslaughter charge, Evans, of the 7500 block of Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, avoided a potential mandatory life sentence if he had been convicted of second-degree murder.
Defense attorney Lori Palmintier called the slaying and its repurcussions for all involved a tragedy. Beau Brock, another of Evans' attorneys, added the slaying was not a act of self-defense by Evans.
"We're saying he made a choice based on the history of domestic violence that he shouldn't have made and so we, I think, in looking at all the evidence, in reviewing everything with us, seeing what he was facing, I think Ben made a courageous decision to accept responsiblity," Brock said.
Judge Tureau accepted the plea and handed down the sentence May 15, court papers say.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the judge also dropped a second-degree battery charge against Evans that stemmed from a beating he was accused of participating in nearly a year after the stabbing occurred.