A Morgan City man wanted in the rape of a 12-year-old girl several years ago has been brought into Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies' custody after his arrest Friday in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said Wednesday.
The Assumption Parish grand jury indicted John Bergeron on Dec. 7 on counts of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile, following an investigation that began over the summer, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.
An adult woman had filed a complaint with Assumption sheriff's deputies on June 27 that Bergeron, now 39, had raped her when she was 12, performed lewd acts in her presence and forced her to perform sexual reciprocal acts in return, deputies added.
Deputies didn't provide a precise timeframe for the accusations, but a sheriff's spokesman did say the woman alleges the encounters began more than 15 years ago when she was 12.
She was raped once at a home in Bayou L'Ourse at that age, deputies added, but the sheriff's spokesman, Lonny Cavalier, said the alleged indecent behavior behavior continued over a long period of time.
Cavalier noted there is no prescription period to bring charges of first-degree rape.
Bayou L'Ourse is a small community in the southwest corner of Assumption.
Bergeron, 115 Rice St., Morgan City, was transferred to Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on Tuesday. He was booked on the first-degree rape and indecent behavior counts, deputies added.
Bergeron remained in the parish jail, awaiting a bail hearing.