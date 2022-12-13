Deontre Powe apologized for shooting a man and dragging his body 100 yards along the streets of Donaldsonville more than two years ago.
But he was unable to avoid the maximum 15-year prison sentence that his attorneys had worked out with prosecutors in a plea bargain last fall.
Asking a state district judge for leniency, Powe, 23, said he shot Dequan Riley trying to protect his brother and friend in his car while at an apartment complex near West 10th and Orange streets in Donaldsonville.
Also armed, Riley had tried to rob Powe of marijuana and cash during a planned drug deal, a defense sentencing memo says. Shot several times, Riley's body became lodged under Powe's car as a witness reported that he panicked and pulled off the evening of April 20, 2020, court papers say.
"I didn't mean to do that," Powe told Judge Jason Verdigets on Monday.
A Donaldsonville resident, Powe had worked at McDonald's for nearly four years until 2019 to earn money for his family and says he wants to be the father that he never had. But Powe's apology, explanation and life details didn't further mitigate his state prison time for taking another life.
Verdigets, of the 23rd Judicial District, noted again what a serious crime has meant for two families in his courtroom and handed down the maximum 15 years recommended in a pre-sentence investigation and sought by Riley's grieving mother.
Before the sentence, Felicia Riley, 44, the victim's mother, wrote in a statement read by his godmother that Dequan Riley's dragging and death killed the many hopes she had for her son's future. She added that she wakes up "daily with no existence."
The judge's verdict prompted tears and muted emotional outbursts from members of Powe's family, sitting across the aisle from Riley's family. Some members of Powe's family immediately walked out of the courtroom.
Witnesses told investigators that Powe, then 20, did stop and back up to dislodge Riley's body, but, according to the defense memo, Riley was unresponsive when people tried to render aid. He likely died moments after he was shot, including wounds through the cheek and the abdomen, where one of the bullets damaged vital internal organs.
Powe's defense attorney, André Bélanger, claimed in the sentencing memo that Riley must have also fired a shot during the attempted robbery because a shell casing fitting his gun was found at the scene.
But the memo acknowledges that because Powe was involved in an attempted illegal drug transaction with a gun, the self-defense claim that he could have otherwise made had been undercut.
Powe was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, which could have brought life with conviction, but he pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to manslaughter with a cap of 15 years. Under state law, a manslaughter conviction can bring up to 40 years. Property, gun and drug charges were also dropped.
Powe and his family had been asking Verdigets for fewer than 15 years. Powe has two young children and another on the way.