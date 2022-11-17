After three men orchestrated the fatal shooting of federal drug informant Adler “Barry” Seal in the parking lot of an Airline Highway halfway house in 1986, authorities traced the slaying to Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.
Escobar — who U.S. authorities alleged plotted Seal's murder for turning on the Medellín cartel — didn’t live to stand trial in Baton Rouge for the killing. Colombian soldiers shot him dead on a Medellín rooftop seven years later.
But three men he allegedly tasked with killing Seal did, ultimately getting life prison sentences in a Louisiana state court.
Now one of those men may walk free.
Bernardo Antonio Vasquez, serving a 99-year sentence, was tasked with tracking Seal’s movements in Baton Rouge before the killing, he recalled in a September hearing before Louisiana’s board of Pardons and Parole. He has spent much of his sentence pursuing forgiveness from Seal’s family, he told the board, through victim-offender dialogues sanctioned by Pardons and Parole.
“Since 1986... after I started realizing what we did and all the mistakes that we made, I realized that I at least have to take responsibility for it,” Vasquez, 69, told the board. “I’m not going to blame nobody.”
His remorse, spotless jail record and a glowing endorsement from the warden of David Wade Correctional Center resulted in a unanimous vote by the parole board to recommend Vasquez for immediate parole eligibility, sending his file to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards. A spokesperson for the governor said this week that the recommendation is under review.
Though they have declined to speak publicly about the case, some members of Seal’s family have welcomed Vasquez’s search for forgiveness, working through an advocate to reconcile grief over their father’s death with the remorse of a man who helped plot his killing.
One of Seal’s daughters has found it harder to reach that conclusion, saying that Vasquez’s effort to earn parole has dredged up painful memories of her father’s slaying.
“You can forgive people but still want them to face the consequences,” said the daughter, Christina Seal. “My dad faced the consequences with his life.”
Larger than life
Seal lived out a bigger-than-life persona in the capital region, his daughter remembers. A longtime pilot who had assignments with Trans World Airlines — and who channeled his talents into a lucrative second career running cocaine for the cartel — he occasionally took his kids flying in the Lear Jets and helicopters he used for work.
Sometimes, when the family visited Christina’s grandmother in Gonzales, Seal would buzz the house.
“We’d hear the Lear Jet coming and we’d run outside and wave,” Christina Seal said. “And the plane would go by, ‘zoom’. And we’d say, ‘there goes daddy.’”
Seal began smuggling drugs in the 1970s and was reported to have worked for the Medellín cartel starting in the 1980s, flying drugs from Central and South America to locations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida, according to news reporting on his DEA file.
The feds indicted him in 1983 after Louisiana State Police and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida and Arkansas caught wind of his smuggling work. He agreed to cooperate with U.S. authorities, landing a plea deal in exchange for surveilling traffickers and referring what he knew back to the feds. Seal was expected to be a key witness in a case against Escobar and others in the kingpin’s circle.
Escobar’s crew caught wind of Seal’s work with the feds, though, and allegedly offered $500,000 to have Seal killed — or $1 million to have him kidnapped and returned alive to Colombia, according to a witness’s testimony in the Seal murder trial.
Part of Seal’s sentence required him to serve time at the Salvation Army halfway house. Vasquez told the parole board he had lived in New Orleans beforehand and was thus well positioned to help pinpoint Seal's wherabouts.
“My whole thing was just, ‘make sure to find Mr. Seal’,” he told the Pardons and Parole board.
After the killing, which happened in February of 1986, Vasquez was arrested and tried along with two other men for first-degree murder in Lake Charles; it was too difficult to impanel a jury in Baton Rouge due to the controversy surrounding the case, according to the book “Kings of Cocaine: Inside the Medellín Cartel.”
Vasquez was sentenced to 99 years in Louisiana Department of Corrections custody on the first degree murder conviction. A change in state law has since heightened the penalties for that offense to mandatory life without parole, or death.
Christina Seal, who was seven at that time, doesn’t have many memories of her father’s life or death. One of them is an image of masses of people gathered in the driveway of her family’s Baton Rouge home in the hours after her father was shot.
“I remember coming home and our driveway was full of people,” she said. “I knew what they were saying but I didn’t know the magnitude of it.”
'I believe in second chances'
Christina Seal said she learned of Vasquez’s effort to earn parole on the internet. It angered her, she said, to see one of the men responsible for her father’s death taking a step closer to returning to his own family.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t tell my daddy that I love him, that I miss him,” she said. “That’s why it’s so painful to see this man wanting to go home to his family.”
During his parole hearing, Vasquez told the board through tears that Seal’s killing has marked the last 36 years of his life, too — filling him with regret and a hope that he can eventually earn the forgiveness of Seal’s loved ones.
In the years since the killing he has promised two people that he would seek their forgiveness, he said: One of his co-defendants, Miguel Vélez, and his mother in Colombia.
“One of the last things that she asked me was that I was going to have to make sure that one day, one day, to reach this family, to let them know how sorry I was,” he told the parole board.
There are rules barring offenders from contacting victims’ families. But family members may reach out to victims of their own accord if they choose to.
Tiffany Flournoy, an advocate who met Vasquez in 2015, said he has participated in the victim-offender dialogue with other members of Seal’s family. They declined an interview.
“I believe in second chances,” Flournoy said in an interview. “Some of those mistakes that we make, they land us in prison. Some land us in the graveyard. Others land us with nothing. I just think it’s time to let God continue his work.”
To earn a sentence reduction, offenders in Louisiana must apply for relief with the state's Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole. If the board grants their relief petition, the governor must then sign off on the board’s recommendation for requests like Vasquez's to be granted.
Vasquez not only has the support of the parole board and advocates like Flournoy; people within the corrections system, like the warden of the Louisiana Department of Corrections facility where Vasquez has served his sentence, are also on his side.
“I think Bernardo Vasquez is an excellent candidate for a commutation of his sentence,” the David Wade warden, Jerry Goodwin, told the board at Vasquez’s hearing “I don’t think he could have done anything more than he’s done to prove that over the years.”
Vasquez would like to move back to Colombia if he earns parole, Flournoy said. His sister, Esperanza, said through a translator during his hearing that the family awaits him “with open arms.” Her trip to Baton Rouge for the parole hearing marked the first time she and Bernardo had laid eyes on each other in 36 years.
“We love you very much,” she said.